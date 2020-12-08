Three Greek Life organizations—two Sororities and one Fraternity—were notified as currently undergoing an investigation for allegedly violating statewide COVID-19 guidelines as of Nov. 13, according to the Center for Fraternity and Sorority life, Oregon State University’s Greek Life Organization.
“There have been organizations placed on administrative suspensions due to the investigation of the organizations reportedly violating Oregon State University’s Physical Distancing Policy or Face Covering Policy related to the use of face coverings and 10-person limits on indoor and outdoor social get-togethers,” The Center said in an email.
The suspension has been lifted as the organizations work with Student Conduct and Community Standards to move through the conduct process, according to information released by the Center. It is unclear how long they were put on suspension, or why the suspension has been dropped despite the current investigation.
According to the Code of Student Conduct, the director of SCCS can impose an Administrative Suspension to “promote the safety and well-being of members of the university community.”
An Administrative Suspension includes “suspension from the university,” “immediate suspension of privileges/recognition of a student organization,” “restriction of the accused student’s presence on university property and/or at university events,” and withholding a degree.
When asked which organizations committed these violations, Johnny Peters, associate director of CFSL, declined to name the organizations, citing “integrity of the process and rights of those involved.”
This is, however, public record and can be obtained from the Public Records Office at Oregon State University, via ORS 192.314(1). However, notable exceptions exist in regards to public universities, in ORS 192.345(24), 192.345(25), 192.345(29). Yet, these aren’t relevant to conduct proceedings, as (24) and (25) concern the personal information of University Donors, specifically, hiding who they are, and (29) states that OSU ONID emails aren’t subject to public records request.
“After the student conduct process is complete, if any of the organizations are found responsible for violations of the Code of Student Conduct, they have the right to appeal the outcome (Section 8). After the appeal period has passed, I will provide you with an email that contains the names of the organization(s) found responsible,” Peters told The Daily Barometer in an email.
An update will be available once The Daily Barometer obtains records from OSU Public Records, which have not been received at the time of publication.
