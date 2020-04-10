Correction: OSU student Richard Epperley's name was originally spelled incorrectly throughout this story. The Barometer regrets this error.
In today’s political climate, Oregon State University students express they often feel unheard and polarized and believe as a community we are much stronger in numbers, despite opposing views.
According to the President of College Democrats and fourth-year political science major Ayla Bussel, it has become increasingly difficult to engage with those that hold opposing opinions.
“The issue today is that everything in our lives are political and I try to have friends who have different political views, but I feel increasingly isolated from them because our ideas are so different,” Bussel said.
Bussel attributes such ideas to be associated with a persons’ values and regards such values associated with the Democratic party to line up with her own.
“I’m very supportive of welfare, government support and believe in Medicare For All,” Bussel said.
As for another Democratic standpoint, vice president of College Democrats, Karl Emmrich—who describes himself as a progressive—said he conforms to certain values including quality education, raising the minimum wage and international peace.
However, Emmrich said not all student Democrats feel isolated from their Republican counterparts, as expressed by Bussel.
“I definitely do my best to converse with the other side and I tend to feel comfortable when I do,” Emmrich said. “I always want to talk with them because I would like to change their minds.”
However, some students with opposing views often feel uncomfortable voicing their opinions on campus, as one member of the College of Republicans explains.
According to Richard Epperley, a third-year political science major, “it seems there is not a lot of desire to include conservatives in debates. They’re not asking our opinion as much as they think.”
Epperley, who describes himself as a traditionalist, believes conversation between individuals with opposing political views are lacking because many want to stereotype certain parties.
“You can’t put one single opinion on a group as a whole because each individual is different,” Epperley said.
In times of political turmoil, such as the impeachment trial, voicing a conservative opinion is uncommon on OSU’s campuses, according to Epperley, and in such instances, he said he often feels unable to voice his views.
“Being conservative on a mostly liberal campus can be pretty lonely at times,” Epperley said. “It seems that OSU is pretty much an echo-chamber, there are not a lot of opinions coming from both sides.”
Second-year electrical and computer engineering student, Benjamin Bailey, president of the College Republicans, said even though he feels OSU students can be open to varying opinions, some students are less forgiving
“They have the best intentions in mind, but they only think of the easy answers,” Bailey said.
Bailey said he often feels isolated when in a classroom setting.
“Classes are one of the hardest places to be a conservative,” Bailey said.
Bussel described the opposite experience however and said she often feels comfortable speaking up in class.
“I’m usually fine voicing my ideas in my Political Science class since most of the students are democrats,” Bussel said.
Bussel said she acknowledges conservative struggles on campus, and she said she notices many who hold conservative values feel inclined to remain silent in such classes.
“I honestly don’t know how many Republicans are in my classes because they might not want to speak up,” Bussel said. “I have been trying to encourage them to.”
However, even under such circumstances, the one thing both parties could agree with regards to the importance of community. Bussel, Emmrich, Epperley and Bailey all expressed a desire for students to come together to create a safe and welcoming university where learning and growing as people and intellectuals come before anything else.
“In the past, the two parties did not communicate very much, but now we are joining together more to start conversations and I hope to see more collaborations in the future,” Bussel said.
