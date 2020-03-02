Fischer Hill
Mechanical Engineering
“Yard work sucks…make sure you have a car or you live close.”
Daniel Goddard
Chemical Engineering
“Something relating to how you split up bills or having roommates in general. No one really tells you, you’re going to have to pay for your power bill…also how to deal with neighbors if you’re too loud and the cops come.”
Barry Nigal
Mechanical Engineering
"Make sure you always have a lease and you know how much everything costs, electricity, utilities, all of that.”
Janani Swaninadhan
Robotics
“I didn’t know about the bus services before I came here so I was hesitant to find a place too far away, but then I realized we have free buses so two miles [isn’t too far away].”
Kaylee Wallace
Marine Biology
“Make sure you know the bus systems because you might not always have a car…if you can avoid using an Uber you should.”
Benjamin Gentile
Nuclear Engineering
“Be better at cooking, learn how to do bills.”
Luc Bouchard
Computer Science
“A lot of students think that they can find a place and work on it…you can’t hesitate and you can’t compare, you just got to go for it.”
Evani Quinonez
Sociology
“Live somewhere close…within six or seven blocks. You can bike, you can walk, it’s really convenient.”
Jinal Patel
Studio Art, Art History
“I wish I knew I had a lot of options to choose from and what type of house I wanted to live in.”
