A three-alarm structure fire burned the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op South Store early Friday morning. Responders arrived at the scene, closing down traffic in the vicinity of 3rd and 99w streets.
According to Public Information Officer Patrick Rollens, there were no evacuations or injuries associated with the fire and it was only contained to the store itself.
“Fire investigators are hard at work right now trying to learn more about a possible cause,” Rollens said via email. “We’ll have more information to share in the coming days.”
Updates will be made as the story progresses.
