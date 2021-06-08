Even though the Oregon State baseball team's season ended earlier than they would've like, two of Oregon State Baseball’s prominent seniors, Jake Mulholland and Andy Armstrong, have been nominated for three different awards for the 2021 season, capping off notable Oregon State careers for the both of them.
Jake Mulholland
Mulholland, Oregon State’s relief pitcher, has been named as a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award. The Senior Class Award recognizes Division One senior athletes that excel in four categories: community, classroom, character, and competition. The Stopper of the Year Award, meanwhile, accolades the nation’s top relief pitcher.
This will be the third time that Mulholland has been nominated to the midseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year Award.
Mulholland has been known to be the pitcher that Oregon State can turn to in their biggest moments. He is currently tied for leading the Pac-12 in saves with 13 throughout the season. More impressively, throughout his tenure as a Beaver since 2017, he has recorded 43 career saves which ties him for ninth most in NCAA history and the all time leader for the Oregon State program.
To push the accolades even further, Mulholland was also an integral part to the 2018 College World Series team that would end up hoisting the trophy at the end of the season in Omaha. Throughout the seven games that Oregon State played, Mulholland appeared four different times recording a 1.29 ERA, two saves, five strikeouts, allowing three hits, and one earned run in seven innings pitched.
Since his debut in 2017, Mulholland has recorded a 2.55 ERA through 179.2 innings with over 150 strikeouts. Looking closer into the 2021 season he has been the guy out of the bullpen that the Beavers turn to first in their highest leverage situations due to the experience he has had throughout his career. The fact that 33 of the 53 games that the Beavers have played this season have had a final score differential of three or less runs has also called for a lot of appearances from their go-to relief pitcher.
“No moment is going to be too big for him,” junior catcher Troy Claunch said. “It’s just the unpredictability and just the solid mentality that he brings every time he steps on that mound”.
Outside of his performance on the bump, Muholland offers a strong leadership perspective as the only senior on the Oregon State pitching staff and just one of the three seniors on the whole roster. He has helped lead the Beavers to a top 15 ranking in team ERA throughout the nation at 3.49 and a top ten placing in WHIP throughout the season at 1.2.
When he’s not on the mound for the Beavers, Mulholland is the guy in the bullpen and off the field that can keep things lighthearted and provide some laughter for other teammates.
“Without a doubt it’s Jake Mulholland,” fellow reliever Joey Mundst stated about the bullpen’s funniest teammate. “He’s a fun guy. He’s definitely a character.”
These two award nominations are just an addition to his career with Oregon State after being named All-Pac-12 First Team, Perfect Game Third-Team-All-America, Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America, and so many more throughout his career. Although, that isn’t his ultimate goal for his legacy as a Beaver.
“My stats aren’t really important to me,” Mulholland said. “My goal is and always has been to make sure I leave the place better than I found it. My goal is to leave here with two rings.”
Andy Armstrong
Armstrong, a shortstop who has been with the Beavers since 2017, has showcased himself to be an elite player at the position within collegiate baseball throughout the past two seasons. On May 19th, Armstrong was named as a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which recognizes the best shortstop in all of college baseball.
When thinking of the best shortstop in college baseball, a lot of attention will be paid to the offensive statistics. Armstrong has proved himself to be a force at the plate, hitting for a .321 average, leading the team in hits at 63, and is also leading the team in doubles as well. But that is just half of his game, he is also the anchor to a Beavers defense that is ranked fourth in the nation in fielding percentage.
Armstrong started developing his baseball skillset on the defensive end of the game from the time he started playing and it has really stood out to his team.
“From a young age I started out just taking ground balls,” Armstrong stated. “My first love was playing defense, it’s the one thing I really prioritize and base my work on and make the biggest impact for my team.”
Although his defensive efforts have earned him the title of “in person highlight reel” from all his teammates, it’s the pitchers on the Oregon State staff which appreciate his fielding abilities the most.
“Honestly more confidence than I’ve had with anyone in the field,” Freshman right-hander Will Frisch said. “He makes so many spectacular plays it's almost become routine now.”
Mulholland is also very thankful to Armstrong, crediting some of the confidence that has helped him gain his nominations from the other senior with notable nominations.
“It’s great, I hope there's a ground ball to short every pitch I throw,” Mulholland said about Armstrong’s defense. “It's a guaranteed out every time the ball comes to him, he gives confidence to everyone else on the field.”
A stat that truly goes further than just a number is the fact that Armstrong has started and has played in every single moment at shortstop in all 53 games for the Beavers this season, which leads the team, and has already beaten his career high of 52 games played in 2019 with games still left to go.
“It’s awesome, but it’s what I expect at the same time,” Armstrong said. “I don’t expect to have any days off, I want to go out and play every game for my team at a high level, that’s what I prepared for in the fall.”
Armstrong’s positive impact on both sides of the ball has found himself in the top thirty for the Brooks Wallace Award, but Head Baseball Coach Mitch Canham already knows who they should award it to.
“Number one in my book, you can narrow that down to one,” he said about Armstrong. “Just how he goes about his business and the plays that he’s made all year long, what a phenomenal Beaver.”
Award Recognition Dates:
Senior CLASS Award (Mulholland): June 7, 2021
NCBWA Stopper of the Year (Mulholland): June 19, 2021
Brooks Wallace Award (Armstrong): TBD
