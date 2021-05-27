Oregon State forward Gloire Amanda was awarded with the most prestigious individual award in college soccer, as Amanda was awarded with the MAC Hermann Trophy Thursday evening.
The MAC Herman award is presented to the most outstanding soccer player of the year for both male and female players.
Amanda, a junior from Edmonton Alberta, is the first Oregon State player to be named a finalist for the MAC Hermann, and the fifth male PAC-12 player to win the award.
On top of earning All-Pac-12 and All-Far West Region First Team honors this year, Amanda led the nation in goals and points, and set the Oregon State record for points in a season with 37. Amanda is sixth in Oregon State for both career goals (25) and career points (61). He was also named the National Player of the Week on February 16.
Amanda helped the Beavers finish with a 9-5 record and an NCAA tournament appearance for the second time in the last three years.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html