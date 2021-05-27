Oregon State Beavers women’s soccer coach Matt Kagan resigned from his position on May 26, a month and ten days after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Kagan, who previously coached at Mississippi State, will look for other opportunities to continue his career away from Corvallis. Meanwhile, the Beavers turn to former associate head coach Nick Stirrett as the interim head coach for the foreseeable future. Stirrett has been with the program since 2019, the same year Kagan was hired, as an assistant coach and then associate head coach.
Kagan joined the Beavers after the 2018 season, where the Beavers finished with a 2-17 record, and engineered an immediate turnaround. In 2019 under Kagan’s leadership, the Beavers went 11-6-2, earning their first winning record since the 2012-13 season.
After COVID-19 delayed the start of the new season, the Beavers started off the 2020 season relatively strong by beating the then #3 ranked and defending champions Stanford Cardinal in their fourth game of the year. Things were looking up for the program, but unfortunately the rest of the season did not continue the strong start as the Beavers went 4-11-1 overall.
Kagan leaves Corvallis having amassed a 15-17-3 record after two seasons and no NCAA tournament berths, although his first season was a monumental turnaround that had Oregon State in the running for a spot in the tournament.
It is currently unknown whether Oregon State will conduct a coaching search or stick with Stirrett for next season.
