Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes at the University Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning regarding the cancellation.
"This is one of the most gut-wrenching decisions and announcements that I've been a part of, " said Hurlbut on May 12. "Even though the course is playable, it is not playable at a championship level. Therefore, the top six seeds will advance along with the top three individuals."
The NCAA canceled the Baton Rouge regional which would have given multiple teams a chance at making it to the NCAA Tournament. They instead gave the top six seeded teams an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament May 21-26 at Scottsdale, Arizona.
Oregon State was not amongst the Top 6, and we're instead one of the teams that lost the chance to prove themselves in Baton Rouge. This is the second-straight year Oregon State had its season unexpectedly cut short after last season ended due to COVID-19.
Before the scheduled Baton Rouge Regional, The Beavers were the No. 7 seed in the 18-team field. With a strong hope of being able to perform well and make their way into the NCAA Tournament through grit and perseverance, redshirt seniors Mari Nishiura and Nicole Schroeder wanted this to be the reason they returned back to the university, with hopes of bringing a National Championship back to Oregon State. Instead, they missed the cut off by one seed.
Reports of the course becoming unplayable stemmed from the course receiving over seven inches of rain over several days. There was a rule set in place that the Regional had to end by Wednesday after were set in place after the second day of delay, as the Regional was meant to happen on Monday, May 10.
Members of the Oregon State team said they felt as if it had rained hard the first day of the week but had lightened up enough that they could play without being affected by any water absorption left over.
“It’s obviously very devastating,” said Ellie Slama, a senior. “To have our fall season canceled because of COVID, then come out and play our hearts out this season and have the regional canceled due to something out of our control is very, very disappointing.”
Slama often referred to the use of the committee’s choice of words with “championship condition.”
“They kept saying the course wasn’t in championship condition, which they never gave us a definition for,” Slama said. “I’ve played hundreds of tournaments with way worse conditions. Every single Oregon Golf Association winter series tournament I played in was dumping rain the entire time, and they let us play. They did not even give us a chance. Didn’t even send us out and try.”
Head Coach Dawn Shockley showed a similar attitude about the cancellation.
"I can swallow it if we didn’t play well, and we don’t make it," said Shockley. "But to not even have one hole to try it, makes it tough.”
The Oregon State team made their way onto the course to see for themselves first hand if they would deem the course “unplayable” or not to the standard of a “championship condition” course. Coach Shockley later shared what he had to say about it expressing.
“I truly believe we could have got 36 holes in, and 18 holes most definitely,” Shockley said. “We play in way worse conditions than this, that some might deem unplayable.”
The feeling of having past experiences of playing in worse conditions was constant through the members of the golf team, and they made it clear that that was one of the key reasons why this cancellation stung so hard.
Along with the ignorance of the committee when it came to course conditions, Shockley was upset when it came to the overall communication between the committee officials and the members and coaches of the teams invited to the Regional play regarding what the feeling was revolving around the course’s playability. It was explained the day of the cancellation decision that on page 15 of the tournament manual, it clearly states that the tournament cannot extend days.
“There is no challenge in communicating properly, and that was very poorly done,” Shockley said.
What this means is that the season is over, and there is nothing that Oregon State can do about it. For redshirt seniors Mari Nishiura and Nicole Schroeder they are leaving Baton Rouge without the chance to play in the NCAA tournament, and for the second year in a row they did not even have a chance to qualify. Coach Shockley said he made it a point to tell his star seniors that they need to be proud of themselves, and that they have always represented Oregon State well.
For Ellie Slama, she is using this unfortunate circumstance as motivation to bring back next year.
"It makes me even more motivated,” Slama said. “Because next year, if we can come back and play our way into the NCAAs and show them the team deserves to go. That the whole reason the regional tournament exists is that every team has a clean slate and seeds don’t matter.”
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html