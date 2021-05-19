For the first time in eleven years, the Oregon State’s Men’s Golf Team is heading to the NCAA National Championship. The Beavers had their best-ever finish in the NCAA Regional, which took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico over the past three days, finishing in a tie for second place. Oregon State was the number seven seed in the regional tournament. Their best previous finish at a regional was fourth place in 2010.
The Beavers, who had a five-stroke lead after two rounds, shot a 4-over 292 Wednesday at the UNM Championship Course. OSU had a 54-hole total of 16-under 848 to share second with Arizona State at the event after posting a 16-under at the par-72, 7,555-yard course.
Senior Spencer Tibbits, finished in a tie for fourth place with a 9-under score and Senior Shawn Lu, finished in a tie for 10th with a 6-under score.
Speaking on Tibbits and Lu’s overall play, Head Coach Jon Reehoorn said, “I knew Spencer would take us to new heights, if I could get some people around him,” Reehoorn said. “I told people last year was going to be the year we’re going to be really good, then COVID hit. With Shawn Lu and everybody back, I felt like this team would be pretty special.”
Looking at the Championship, the top five teams from the Regional make the NCAA National Championship. The other schools who qualified to make it along with Oregon State include Texas Tech (26-under 838), Arizona State (16-under 848), Oklahoma (13-under 851) and San Diego (12-under 852).
Exciting for the Beavers, this is the first time Oregon State has advanced to the NCAA National Championship since 2010 and this is just the fourth time since 1967. Hoping for the best in the tournament, Oregon State looks to show the nation what they have in store.
Shawn Lu spoke to the media about how Oregon State is going to be viewed in the NCAA Tournament, acknowledging that they might be looked at as a dark horse candidate for the title, he left the press conference with the statement,“We definitely have more to show”.
The date and location of the NCAA men's golf championship will be announced at a later date.
