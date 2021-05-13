As the yearly Oregon State Beavers football spring scrimmage on May 8 came to a close, fans, coaches, and players began to look ahead to the 2021 football season, which starts on September 4, when the Beavers will take on the Purdue University Boilermakers.
As with most spring practices, the scrimmage gave fans a look at what to expect from the Beavers in their upcoming season. However, there was a plethora of absences from the events which made the look at the team incomplete.
Incomplete Look:
In an email sent out by the team’s HR position, Hank Hager, he stated that the following Oregon State football student-athletes would miss last week’s scrimmage due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols: Jontae Allen, Alex Austin, Zeriah Beason, Silas Bolden, Michael Erhart, Ryan Franke, Ben Gulbranson, Addison Gumbs, Joe Jenkins, Malik Kelly, John McCartan, Isaiah Newell, Brian Nithalangsy and Jordan Whittley.
Despite all the absences, head coach Jonathan Smith said he was happy with what he saw from his players in the scrimmage.
“In general, I was just really pleased with five weeks of work and how much we’ve gotten done,” Smith said. “It didn’t feel like we needed to push the envelope with that today, that’s why we kept it nice and tight. Again, I thought we got great work done today.”
Fan Presence:
With fans being able to enter the stadium an hour before the scrimmage, one could feel the energy and eagerness of the most dedicated Beaver fans to get this season started the right way. However, despite 6,000 being the maximum number of fans allowed to enter the stadium, only around 2,000 showed up on the sunny Saturday morning. For the fans that did show, the environment was different than usual, with no tailgating and the requirement to wear a facial covering.
Spirited lifelong fan Andrew Ramey took it upon himself to get the stadium rocking with noise as he traveled to the center of where everyone was seated and started pointing left to right screaming “Go!.... Beavs!.... Go!.... Beavs!....” Making his way onto the big screen at the stadium and multiple Oregon State social media outlets. Ramey showed how important being back in the stadium was for him.
Sophomore tight end Luke Musgrave, who had the lone touchdown scored during Saturday’s scrimmage, had more to say about the importance of fans being back in Reser. He stated, “It was awesome,” Musgrave said. “It just felt so much better than having those limited fans. It was a much better feeling than what it was during the 2020 season. We were all really happy to have them out there. The energy was just notably higher.”
Quarterback Battle:
The Beavers only had five receivers eligible to suit up for the scrimmage, as they were missing two of their most reliable receivers from last season in Beason and Bolden. Along with those out due to contact tracing protocols, last year’s starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia was still not suited up in pads due to the hamstring injury that he sustained last season against the Oregon Ducks in the fourth quarter, and Gulbranson is another quarterback in play for the starting job. Beavers fans were thus not able to see the Oregon State passing attack in full strength.
The scrimmage instead consisted of every other offensive position being led by either redshirt sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan or freshman quarterback Sam Vidlak.
Vidlak, a highly-touted in-state quarterback recruit, should technically still be a senior at Hidden Valley High School. Instead, the Oregon State early enrollee is in Corvallis and building a very convincing case for why he should factor into the starting QB competition.
He completed his first four passes of the day in scrimmage scenarios with clean spirals on a line to all his available receivers and went 8-for-13 for 85 yards on the day. He was one of the few players mentioned by Coach Smith following the scrimmage, who said that Vidlak may compete for playing time once fall camp begins.
“A couple of guys stood out offensively. I did think our young quarterback, Vidlak, was able to create and made a few plays,” said Smith. “He’s better [over the past five weeks]. He’s had a skill set to create, but you could even see it today, how comfortable he was with some of the progressions and managing the game when the clock was running. He played with great poise. He’s gotten better and I think he’s got a great opportunity to make a nice jump now in the summer because he’s been exposed to 15 days of practice and compete in fall camp.”
That being said, it was Chance Nolan who led the starting offense in the scrimmage, after showing some success in the tail end of last year’s season after taking over the starting quarterback job due to Gebbia’s injury. Although Vidlak demonstrated a strong arm in the scrimmage, Nolan displayed more skill avoiding the sack and getting outside of the pocket to make plays with his legs.
Secondary Strength:
While the Beaver defense has improved in recent years, giving up 13 less points per game in 2019 compared to 2019. However, opposing offenses ran the ball against the Oregon State defense last year at an alarming rate, ranking in the bottom third of the nation in FBS. Additionally, with the departure of Isaiah Dunn, Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and Nahshon Wright to the NFL, there are spots that have to be filled coming into this season.
For the cornerback position, fans will be seeing Nahshon’s brother, Rejzohn Wright, taking his place on the field in a situation where he can impact opposing team’s offenses with his quickness and overall defensive IQ. Along with Wright, Jaydon Grant, Isaac Hodgins, and Andrzej Hughes-Murray all look to have a major impact on the defensive system that defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has in place.
What Does This Mean For The 2021 Season?
Coach Smith has a lot to play around with even before the fall season starts. It is up to him which quarterback will start, which receivers he thinks will have the biggest impact, and how this team will compare to the previous. The scrimmage gave fans a sneak peek into how Smith will answer those questions.
