The Oregon State’s Men’s Golf team failed to make the cut at the NCAA Championship this past weekend, but Carson Barry and Spencer Tibbits were able to advance to the final round.
This season marks the first time since 2010, and only the fourth time since 1967, that the Beavers reached the NCAA National Championship. Oregon State’s best-ever finish at the prestigious collegiate golf event is 11th place in 1959. They finished 25th in 1994, tied for 12th in 2001 and tied for 16th in 2010.
Unable to break their previous mark set in 2010, Oregon State’s team run at the NCAA Championship ended when Beavers failed to make the 54-hole cut Sunday.Oregon State was 23rd after 54 holes, well below the 15-team 54-hole cut. The final 15 teams play Monday, with the top eight advancing to match play.
“Not the day we were looking for but I'm so proud of this group,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “They've achieved a ton the last two years and have made it so much fun to show up to work each and every day.”
Luckily for individual team members, the tournament allows individual success to carry you further in the tournament than team play. The top nine individuals not playing for a qualifying team after 54 holes played during Monday’s final round.
“I'm excited for Carson and Spencer and their opportunity to play another day to see what they can do tomorrow,” said Coach Reehoorn when asked about the opportunity for both upperclassmen, Carson Barry, and Spencer Tibbits, to prove themselves on a national level individually.
Entering Monday’s individual stroke play, Barry was tied for 12th at 1-over 211 following a third-round 74. Tibbits was tied for 50th at 7-over 217 after shooting a 76 Sunday. Tibbits earned the final individual berth into the final round when he won a one-hole playoff Sunday night against North Carolina State’s Ben Shipp.
In the end, Barry finished in a tie for 22nd place with a 4-over and Tibbits finished in a tie for 52nd place with an 11-over at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club.
Although Barry outplayed Tibbits individually, Coach Reehoorn had high praise to give to the senior Tibbits.
“Spencer will leave OSU as one of the best players in program history,” Reehoorn said. “From his freshman year until now he brought an amazing work ethic and showed everyone else what it takes to compete at the highest level.”
With the end of the season upon the Beavers, it is time for them to say their farewells to the seniors of the team. Finishing as one of the greatest Beaver golfers, Tibbits concluded his four-year Oregon State career with the second-best scoring average (71.61) and second-most top-10 finishes (14) in program history.
Along with Tibbits, The NCAA National Championship is the final tournament as Beavers for Kyosuke Hara and Shawn Lu, who both returned for their redshirt senior season after last year was cut short due to COVID-19.
“I'm thankful for everything Shawn has given our program," Reehoorn said. "He has helped get us to a point where we can compete with the best teams in the country and have raised the expectations for what is possible at Oregon State.”
Just recently, Seniors Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits were named to the Division I PING All-Region West Team, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on June 1st. This is a significant honor for these players, and they become the fourth and fifth Beavers of all time to be awarded the PING All-Region honor. One of the best seasons in Oregon State men’s golf history comes to a close.
