Mother’s day is here and it is a time where many look back and appreciate the things their mothers have done to help get them to where they are now.
For Oregon State senior, Maddie Goings, her mother has been her greatest support system and coach that has encouraged her to become an outstanding addition to the Oregon State Beavers Volleyball program.
Maddie and her mother, Kathy Goings, have been close since the beginning. Kathy, a former collegiate athlete herself, has been an inspiration to her daughter for several years and had introduced her to her love of sports since she was a child.
“I started playing volleyball only at the seventh grade level,” said Kathy. “Into my college years, my first year, I ran track at TCU [Texas Christian University] and they didn't have a volleyball team at the time, so I transferred out and played volleyball at Southern Nazarene in Oklahoma. I was there for three years and after graduating, I went straight into coaching. My father was a coach, it just kind of runs in our family. And then Maddie came along half way through my coaching career. I had been coaching probably 12 years and then she was born. I was coaching a tournament and she was trying to go into labor and I was like ‘Nope! Can't come right now I'm about to win this tournament, I can't leave!’ So as soon as I won the tournament, I left and went and had Maddie three hours later. That was on a Sunday, turned around and coached a district game on a Monday. She has literally been in the gym since birth and probably didn't know half the people that held her in the stands since she was being passed around. So she was a gym rat.”
Ever since Maddie was born, she was a part of the gym, going with her mom to practices and eventually competing under her. Kathy always knew Maddie was capable of competing at the D1 level and encouraged her to grow and compete with high level club teams to improve as a player.
“Early on, I knew Maddie was more of a Division One player,” said Kathy. “Her sister plays NAIA which is a perfect fit for her but Maddie pretty much her whole life lived and breathed it. She never fought about going to a practice, she wanted to be there and never wanted to miss a practice, didn't matter if she was sick, she still wanted to play. She was that type of person that was cut out for Division One. She played for the top number one club in the nation and was coached in the club season not by me but by others and so I knew if she could play for those guys she was definitely ready for Division One. It just takes a special person and I knew with her work ethic she was definitely cut out for it.”
Kathy coached Maddie for numerous years and has been an inspiration to Maddie on and off the court guiding her through college and all the obstacles in tow.
“It was definitely a little challenging at times having a mom be my coach only because sometimes being her daughter, it's hard to take her as a coach but also take her as a mom and separate the two,” said Maddie. “We had our moments but she inspired me to pursue my passions with volleyball in a lot of ways and she still inspires me to keep at it even in my slumps. College is hard and going through the rough patches is hard and she’s the person I look to and talk to for advice and everything to keep me going.”
Kathy said that Maddie didn't resort to calling her mom at practice unless she couldn't get her attention quick enough.
“She didn't call me mom at practice unless I didn't listen to whatever she needed and then I would hear a ‘MOM!’ so that's about the only time I heard “Mom” while I was her coach,” said Kathy. “She definitely avoided addressing me probably because she didn't feel comfortable calling me ‘mom’ or ‘coach.’ We never said ‘don't call me mom’ because that's kind of weird but the other girls thought it was funny when she would to get my attention.”
Maddie was also coached by her grandfather growing up, and she said that she believes that that added to her mentality as an athlete as well.
“It was very competitive growing up, my mom ran track and her dad was a track coach so for a while I grew up listening a little bit to the both of them when I ran summer track and was coached by him,” said Maddie. “It was definitely a pushing mentality but only to become better and I think along with that I am mentally tough in some ways and can take criticism very well. It's also really nice to have the support system and the advice from people who have been in situations similar to mine and it's easy to relate to everyone in the family. It was also an inspiration to push to be better than my sister all the time but we were different positions, she was a setter, I'm an outside hitter and my mom was both a setter and an outside hitter so it's been nice.” Maddie said.
Growing up in the Goings household was competitive, with family members elite in numerous sports. Having those inspirations and healthy competition as well has made Maddie who she is today, and she said it was a nice environment to improve in.
Though her mom made a name for herself at TCU and Southern Nazarene, Maddie knew she wanted to stretch her legs and move out of state. After careful deliberation with her mom, they landed on Oregon State.
“My sister stayed local in Texas, but I always knew I wanted to experience more than Texas and my mom knew that too and was always really open to where I decided to go,” said Maddie. “But also, with choosing a school we prioritized the coaches because she is a coach, so I needed to go somewhere where they respected me and I respected them and if I am that far away from home, [the coach has to be someone] who can take care of me. It was a really easy process and she [Kathy] was definitely open to options because she went to college for track and early in the process she realized how much she liked volleyball and so maybe she would have done the same thing. So she was open to everything I wanted to do.”
Kathy’s coaching and support seem to have paid off for Maddie, who was a team captain in her senior season in 2020-21 and ranks in the top 21 in program history for points, digs, and kills. Maddie and Kathy Goings are thus a great example of a mother-daughter duo that have pushed each other to greatness through their familial bonds, and thus are worth celebrating on Mother’s Day.
