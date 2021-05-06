With the dramatic loss in overtime of the second round of the NCAA National Tournament to the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Oregon State Beavers Men’s Soccer team’s season has come to an end.
The Beaver’s 2021 season was nothing short of success relative to the program’s history. The team finished with a 9-5 overall record, a 6-4 record in the Pac-12, finished 15th in the nation according to Top Drawer Soccer, and earned their fifth bid to the NCAA tournament.
This is only the third time since joining the Pac-12 in 2000 that the Beavers have been able to earn as many as six conference victories.
Starting the season, the Beavers were selected to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll with two first place votes to add onto that. They sought out to exceed those expectations.
Oregon State kicked off their shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Feb. 3rd. The game ended up as a 6-0 finish going in the Beavers favor which helped the team start the season with uplifting momentum. Oregon State recorded 37 shots throughout the game and didn’t allow a single shot on net from Eastern Oregon.
The Beavers would continue their success throughout their next two games against the Portland Pilots and the Gonzaga Bulldogs with two wins and still not allowing their first goal of the season before heading into Pac-12 play.
Oregon State’s first conference game opened up against Washington on Feb. 20. After the pre-season games, Washington was ranked nationally at 16 and the Beavers at 22. Junior forward Gloire Amanda was able to net two goals for Oregon State and help his squad earn a road upset with a final score of 2-1.
Seven days later, Oregon State returned home to Lorenz Field where they would match up against the UCLA Bruins with a chance to extend their win streak to five in a row. They did just that, with another 2-1 victory, the Beavers were able to match their programs best start to a season since 2015. Junior midfielder Sofiane Djeffal was able to push the Beavers ahead to victory with a free kick from 23 yards out.
Oregon State was able to break their program record for best start to a season by handedly defeating the Cal Golden Bears 4-0 to improve their record to 6-0 and 3-0 in the Pac-12 standings.
The Beavers fourth game of the Pac-12 schedule would be known as one of their toughest, facing off against the second ranked team in the nation, the Stanford Cardinals. Heading into this game the Beavers themselves were ranked at fifth in the country.
Amanda was able to get the Beavers on the board early with a pair of goals in the first half of the contest. The Cardinals were able to even out the score with two goals of their own after, however. The second half proved to be a defensive battle until Stanford was able to net one more goal to ultimately decide the game at 3-2, for the Beavers first loss of the season.
Following the close defeat to Stanford, Oregon State looked to bounce back against the San Diego State Aztecs. They brought the energy early into the game and carried the momentum to rout off a 5-0 victory against the Aztecs to improve to 4-1 in the conference (San Diego State is a member of the PAC-12 for men’s soccer). Amanda once again led the team with two goals of his own, while his teammates, sophomore midfielder Javier Armas, redshirt senior forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and freshman defender Gael Gilbert all added one a piece.
The Beavers followed up their commanding victory against San Diego State with their first multi game losing streak of the season against Washington, Cal, and UCLA. Each loss was within one goal with final scores of 1-2, 0-1, and 1-2 once again.
The three game skid caused the Beavers to drop out of the national rankings before heading into their second game against the fifth ranked Stanford for their last home game of the season.
A special moment occurred before the game kicked off, with Oregon State honoring senior defender Joe Hafferty as it was his last game in Lorenz Field among the rest of the seniors. Hafferty was selected in January’s MLS SuperDraft to the Seattle Sounders.
The Beavers knew this would be a crucial game for them in terms of Pac-12 standings and also a strong chance to enter back into the top 25 rankings before the regular season concluded.
Stanford struck early with a goal in the first five minutes of the kick off. Amanda would soon follow up with one of his own to mark his season total at 13 goals scored. Redshirt senior midfielder Tyrone Mondi and Djeffal would add two more before the conclusion of the first half to make the score 3-1 Beavers.
The Cardinal added one more early on in the second half to cut the deficit by one, but the Oregon State defense was ultimately able to hold out and hold the lead through the entirety of the game. Earning themselves their first victory over a top five opponent in the season. The victory would allow for Oregon State to push themselves back into the top 25 rankings at No. 19.
Oregon State concluded Pac-12 play and the regular season at San Diego State. For the second time of the season, the Beavers shutout the Aztecs for a 4-0 victory. Amanda added two goals to increase his total to 15 on the season and tie the record for fifth most in a regular season by any Oregon State player.
With those two final regular season goals by Amanda, he became the top scorer and points leader in the nation with 37 total points throughout 14 games. Points are an NCAA soccer statistic that tracks total goals and assists by assigning one point for assists, which Amanda has 7 of, and two points for goals.
With the final win against San Diego State, the Beavers improved their record to an overall of 9-4 and a Pac-12 finish of 6-4. Ranking them third among the conference just behind Washington and Stanford.
The final push at the end of the season allowed Oregon State to finish at 15th in the nation and allowed them to earn a bye throughout the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team they would end up facing off against was the Virginia Tech Hokies in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Virginia Tech and Oregon State battled throughout the first half of the game, with neither team scoring and tensions rising higher with a chance for an appearance at the Sweet 16. The Hokies were able to notch a goal early in the first half to lead the Beavers by one.
Hope seemed to be dwindling as the Beavers couldn’t find the back of the net throughout the majority of the second half, until Mondi scored on a volley in the 86th minute, tying the game at one.
The final whistle signaled for overtime, where the first team to score, would end up moving on in the bracket. The Beavers were unable to convert on their attempts at the net and Jacob Labovitz from Virginia Tech was able to score in the final seconds of overtime. The goal would send the Hokies to the next round of the tournament.
Even though the Beavers season came to an end, it was a historic one to say the least. With the best scorer in the nation in Amanda, a top 15 ranking to end the season, a tournament appearance, and the fifth best scoring offense in the country at 2.54 goals a game.
Eight Oregon State players were selected for All-Pac-12 Honors, senior midfielder Joel Walker was named the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year, and Amanda is currently a semi-finalist for the most prestigious award in collegiate soccer: The MAC Hermann Trophy.
Oregon State Men’s Soccer will look to use this year as momentum and continue their success into next season.
