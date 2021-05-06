In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving back to Corvallis to enroll in school, even if it’s online, brings up issues about where and with whom people will live.
That extends beyond regular students and brings up more issues regarding guidelines and protocols to follow for student-athletes who are enrolled at Oregon State by means of athletic scholarships.
Kyle Dernedde, a redshirt freshman (or Covid Freshman as he put it) who plays both infield and outfield for Oregon State, lives with teammates Jack Washburn, a redshirt freshman pitcher, Micah McDowell, a redshirt freshman outfielder, and former player Wyatt Young.
Washburn is from Webster, Wisconsin, while Young grew up and still has family in Houston, Texas. McDowell, meanwhile, comes the furthest from Oregon State, as he originally hails from Nova Scotia, Canada.
In a recent interview, he talked about how they view their housing situation and if they find that living together leads to greater teammate chemistry. Although none of them knew each other before coming to college, they all quickly learned to get along and enjoy time together after their freshman seasons.
Q: Would you say that it is an advantage to have roommates on the baseball team? Do you find that you are doing the same activities most of the time?
A: Yes. It is definitely an advantage for us to live together rather than to not, especially for the team. I would say that we are always together for the most part, outside of practice that is. I think this whole year has brought the four of us closer than we would have thought, and it translates onto the field… it feels like we have a different type of chemistry out there. We almost have the same daily schedules. In practice we might be split up to do different position work, but after that we are right back together as a group. It is nice living outside of a dorm hall or apartment complex, feeling like we can go back to somewhere where you can’t be bothered.
Q: Are there any disadvantages to living off campus, rather than on campus in a dorm like u Hall?
A: There is not really too much of a disadvantage other than that we are far off campus. Parking can be an issue with our situation as well because we still have to pay for parking on campus for facilities that we use almost daily. Sometimes I feel like we are not really a part of the school [because of how far away we are] and it feels like we are rather just athletes completing school online. It would be nice if we were a little closer to campus and could walk from our house to the gym to lift or to practice, but that just wasn’t the case this year when we needed to find a place to live.
Q: How do you and your roommates manage your groceries in the house? Does the school help out in any way?
A: So, as athletes we get free breakfast every day from the school after we have our lifting sessions and workouts in the morning, and then after that it is up to us to get the rest of our food. Except, we do get $50 a week to spend at certain restaurants, like Chipotle and Jimmy Johns. For our house, we will split the grocery bill on certain items that we all commonly share and that has been going well so far throughout this year, no roommate problems over food so far.
Q: When you are at practice with all your teammates, do you find that you are still the closest with your roommates, or do you have more people you have that connection with?
A: I feel close to everyone on the team really, but I see what you’re saying. Yes, I do think that I am still the closest friends with my roommates, they know the most about me and are accessible in that way, plus I spend the most time out of my day with them. But, in my outfielders positions there are tons of people who I play well together with. We have a type of connection out there in the outfield where we feel as if our thoughts are connected. Having Micah [McDowell] out there as a teammate and a roommate makes him the easiest to talk to out there on the field, and I would say we rarely make mistakes between the two of us.
Q: Playing with teammates can create a brotherhood type bond between players, is it correct to state that this is a similar case within your house?
A: Yeah, I would say that’s accurate for sure. Living with people brings you closer no matter what and I have enjoyed myself this year living in the house. Since the fall, I can think of countless memories made with my three roommates that I am not going to forget. It has been a really big improvement from last year, when I lived outside of the dorm situation [in an off-campus house], by being more involved with the team, it has allowed me to connect and interact with more people … Thankfully I was able to get some good roommates like the ones I got, and luckily it has remained a good scenario for everyone involved by how it translates to the field.
