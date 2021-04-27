In an email sent by Shawn Schoeffler, an assistant director for athletic communications at Oregon State University, it was announced that Oregon State Football will hold a 90-minute scrimmage on Saturday, May 8, and that the scrimmage will be free and open to the public.
This scrimmage will conclude the five-week, 15-practice spring session for head football coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State football team, who finished last season with a record of 2-5.
According to the email by Schoeffler, fans will be allowed to sit in the outdoor seating on the east side of the stadium and in the terrace. 15% capacity will be allowed inside Reser Stadium, and fans who will be attending will be asked to maintain proper social distancing and wear masks throughout the event.
Gates to the east side of Reser Stadium will open at 9:30 a.m., with the scrimmage kickoff set to take place at 10:30 a.m.
The scrimmage will also be televised on the PAC-12 network.
