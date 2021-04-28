The 2021 NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 29. In addition to top prospects like Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson Tigers) and Penei Sewell (OG, Oregon Ducks), four ex-Oregon State Beavers standouts will also be looking to make an NFL roster.
Jermar Jefferson, RB
Jermar Jefferson had a fantastic college career, and clearly solidified himself as one of the all-time great running backs in Oregon State history. In his freshman year, he rushed 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns and became a Freshman All-American. Then, after an injury-plagued sophomore season where he missed six games, Jefferson bounced back with 858 yards and seven touchdowns over just seven games, which included 196 and 226 yard performances in wins over the Cal Golden Bears and Oregon, respectively. There are many positives to Jefferson’s game such as being able to beat defenders on the inside and get into the open field. Jefferson also shows great body control and can pick up huge chunks of yardage at a time. On the negative side, according to scouts, Jefferson sometimes displays suspect instincts by hesitating to hit the initial hole. Jefferson also needs to get stronger, as he has not shown much ability to push the pile after contact. Despite these downsides, Jefferson is a young player with the potential to be a feature back if he improves these areas of his game. Though he likely won’t be taken until the sixth or seventh round, numerous teams are looking for a running back such as the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr., OLB/DE
The highest-rated Oregon State prospect in this year’s NFL draft is OLB/DE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Rashed started 35 games in his OSU career and had a monster junior season where he was fourth in the country and led the PAC-12 with 14 sacks. Despite a disappointing, injury-plagued senior campaign, there are still plenty of reasons to believe that Hamilcar can be a future NFL starter. First off he is an explosive player who has a knack for getting into the backfield, he led the nation with 23 tackles for loss in 2019, and he possesses great defensive instincts all-around. Look for Rashed to be picked on day two of the draft, possibly to the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round.
Isaiah Dunn, CB
Dunn was a consistent starter in his four years at Oregon State and was always a solid piece in the Beaver secondary. There is no doubt that Dunn will have to improve many aspects of his game to make it at the next level, but he definitely has potential. He has shown both short and long-burst speed, running a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Oregon State pro-day. In addition, Dunn has proven good awareness and reaction skills. While most scouting experts have Dunn missing a selection, he will definitely get a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, although he might have to convert to safety or be primarily a special teams player.
Nahshon Wright, CB
Nahshon Wright was a junior college transfer who started nearly every game he played at Oregon State. Beaver fans will remember him for making some exciting plays, including five interceptions and numerous pass breakups. At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, Wright has an intriguing set of physical characteristics and has shown the ability to utilize his wingspan. He’s also good at tracking the ball in the air and has good bursts of speed. One of the main downsides scouts point out is that Wright is only 186 pounds and often struggles with physical receivers. However, he seems to have great potential for growth and, like Isaiah Dunn, will get a shot to make an NFL roster this fall.
