Earlier today, it was announced by Oregon State that no fans would be allowed to attend any Oregon State sporting events this weekend because Benton County was going to be moved into the "extreme risk" level for COVID-19.
However, several hours after this announcement, it was determined that Benton County would stay at the high risk level, meaning that fans who were planning on attending any Oregon State home sporting events this weekend can still do so.
This includes Saturday's football scrimmage at Reser Stadium, as well as softball's four-game series against Arizona State at Kelly Field, and baseball's three-game series at Goss Stadium.
