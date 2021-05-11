After contributing everything that he had to the school and accomplishing greatness among the all-time Oregon State Beavers, Ethan Thompson’s time at Oregon State has come to an end.
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists during his 127-game college career. Thompson averaged a career-high 15.7 points during his senior season. He was named the Midwest regional all-tournament team after averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists during OSU’s four-game NCAA run. Thompson’s career highs were 31 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Although he could return as a fifth year due to COVID-19 pandemic related rules that made the 2020/21 season not count against anyone's NCAA eligibility, he made the call to end his career regardless.
Via his own announcement on Twitter, Thompson announced that he has intentions to graduate from the university and move on from the team after four years in Corvallis. Although he did not announce a declaration to the 2021 NBA Draft occurring this summer, Thompson still has time to declare if he chooses.
A possible theory around this could be that Ethan is waiting as long as he can to see all of the choices that are presented to him for his future. This could entail finding the right agent that tells him he will be drafted, or possible overseas options if he chooses to take that route.
Oregon State fans were grateful for what Thompson was able to accomplish while at the school, leading the team to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1964 as well as winning the Pac-12 Championship for the first time in school history.
This remarkable season came after Ethan decided to return to the team instead of pursuing the options that he has now decided to take on, something which he considered last offseason.
Beavers fans will be eager to see where Thompson lands if he chooses to make a push for the NBA, as the traits he displayed under a national spotlight in March may attract NBA scouts looking for new rookies to draft or sign for their teams next year.
