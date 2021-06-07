Game 1 OSU vs DBU:
On June 6, the Oregon State Beavers defeated the Dallas Baptist Patriots 5-4 in a thriller. Freshman designated hitter Garrett Forrester hit a walk-off home run to force another game against DBU on Monday for a spot in the Super Regionals.
With the Beavers having to play their second game of the day, they set sophomore pitcher Brock Townsend on the mound in hopes of setting the team up to survive elimination from the Fort Worth Regional. DBU put the ball in Luke Eldred’s hands to set the Patriots up for what could’ve been an advancement to the Super Regional.
Townsend ended the day pitching four and two thirds of an inning, allowing just one earned run and six hits. Eldred went for three and a third innings, allowing two earned runs, and six hits as well. Oregon State turned to their bullpen on short rest, and they would end up finishing the game with three hits allowed, one earned run, and no walks. The pitchers out of the bullpen that would end up helping the Beavers secure the victory were freshman Will Frisch, sophomore Joey Mundt, senior Jake Mulholland, and redshirt junior Mitchell Verburg.
DBU took an early lead in the first with a home run hit by designated hitter Austin Bell that would score two. Beaver’s junior catcher Troy Claunch answered back in the first with a ground out that would score one to make the game 2-1 DBU.
In the fourth inning, junior first baseman Ryan Ober hit a solo home run to right field to tie the game at two. Dallas Baptist Ryan Wrobleski gained the lead back with a solo shot of his own off the left field foul pole in the fifth.
Oregon State found themselves with their first lead of the game in the sixth off of two bases loaded base on balls with at bats from right fielder Wade Meckler and center fielder Justin Boyd to make the game 4-3 Beavers.
The Oregon State bullpen was able to keep the Patriots scoreless until the ninth inning when second baseman Jackson Glenn was able to hit an RBI single up the middle to tie the game again.
Going into the bottom of the ninth in Oregon State’s third elimination game of the regional, Garrett Forrester was able to provide the heroics with a walk-off home run to right to extend the Beaver’s post-season at least one more game.
Game 2 OSU vs DBU:
On June 7, in the third game between Oregon State and Dallas Baptist at the Fort Worth Regional, with a Super Regionals spot on the line, Dallas Baptist defeated Oregon State for the second time in the tournament, with a score of 8-5.
Freshman right hander Jack Washburn was named as the starter for Oregon State in what would end up being the most important game of their season so far. Washburn finished his day with two innings pitched and two hits allowed with zero earned runs. Dallas Baptist set righty Zach Heaton as their starter for the winner takes all elimination game. Heaton pitched two and a third innings allowing seven hits and four earned runs before being taken out of the game.
Oregon State were the ones able to get on the scoreboard first with a RBI single by sophomore third baseman Matthew Gretler in the second inning. The third inning was where the Beavers were able to put up four runs on a sacrifice fly from catcher Troy Claunch, a run off a throwing error scored by Garrett Forrester, an RBI walk on freshman Kyle Dernedde’ at bat, and then a run off of a wild pitch that sent senior shortstop Andy Armstrong home making the score 5-0.
Dallas Baptist was able to put a pair of runs on the board and break the shutout in the sixth inning with a two run home run to left hit by right fielder Ryan Wrobleski. In the bottom of the seventh inning DBU was able to apply pressure to the Oregon State defense and bullpen loading the bases with two outs. The Beavers made a mound visit and put Joey Mundt in to pitch against Patriot’s third baseman Andrew Benefield. Mundt couldn’t find the spot he wanted with the first pitch of the at bat and Benefield ended up hitting it deep to left for a grand slam that would earn DBU their first lead of the day at 6-5.
The Patriots found themselves with another two runs in the bottom of the eighth off of a home run hit to right by left fielder River Town to set the score at 8-5 DBU.
Oregon State showed life of a comeback in the ninth, getting two runners on and putting the tying run up to bat, but were unable to complete the comeback in the ninth ending their postseason and falling to the Patriots 8-5.
With the win against the Beavers, the Patriots will advance to the Super Regional where they will either play Virginia or Old Dominion in a best of three series with a shot to advance to the College World Series in Omaha. The Beavers’ season, meanwhile, is over.
