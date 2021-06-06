The Oregon State Beavers eliminated the Fort Worth Regional Host TCU Horned Frogs in a tightly contested game, with a final score of 3-2.
In the Beaver’s second elimination game of the regional, they set sophomore right hander Jake Pfennigs as the starting pitcher. Pfennigs was able to go for five innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run, while accumulating six strikeouts. The Horned Frogs started senior Charles King on the mound, King threw for five and a third innings, allowing nine hits, and two earned runs.
Oregon State found themselves in a deficit early on in the game due to a TCU double steal that would end up scoring a run in the first inning. TCU was then able to follow that up in the third with another run driven in off of a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0.
Sophomore right fielder Wade Meckler was able to give the Beavers momentum in the fifth with a two-RBI single up the middle to tie the contest at two each.
After the fifth, both teams turned to their bullpens. Oregon State used a combination of Nathan Burns, Bryant Salgado, Jack Washburn, and then Mitchell Verburg. As a unit, the bullpen didn’t allow a single run, gave up just one hit, and racked up nine strikeouts. Washburn was awarded the win and Verburg earned the save.
In the bottom of the eighth inning the Horned Frogs put pressure on the Beavers by loading the bases off of two walks and a single. Salgado and Washburn were able to find two outs in crucial moments. To get out of the jam, left fielder Greg Fuchs made a sliding catch on a TCU line drive to end the inning.
With the season on the line, both teams entered what could have been their last inning of the season. Second baseman Kyle Dernedde led off for the Beavers and was hit by a pitch. He then stole second to put the Beavers in a scoring position. Freshman Matt Boyd drove Dernedde in with a single up the middle to give Oregon State a one run lead in the ninth.
Verburg came in for the close in the bottom of the ninth and struck out three straight batters to seal the deal and defeat TCU 3-2.
The Beavers will now play again today, June 6 at 4 p.m. against Dallas Baptist for the second time in the regional. If the Beavers are able to defeat the Patriots tonight, they will then play another game to decide who will be moving onto the Super Regional on June 7 at 4 p.m.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html