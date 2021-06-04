The Dallas Baptist Patriots defeated the Oregon State Beavers in game one of the Fort Worth Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament with a tight 6-5 victory on Friday, June 4.
Sophomore right-hander Kevin Abel started on the mound for Oregon State. Abel finished the day with three innings pitched, two hits allowed, and three earned runs. Right handed junior Dominic Hamel started for the Cowboys, finishing off the day with six innings pitched, five earned runs, and six strikeouts.
Dallas Baptist found themselves on the scoreboard early in the first with a two run shot to center field hit by sophomore catcher Cole Moore. The Beavers were able to answer quickly with catcher Troy Claunch scoring teammate Wade Meckler on a slow groundout to short making the game 2-1 to Dallas Baptist.
Abel lost his usual pitch command and control in the third inning, walking the bases loaded and then eventually walking in a run to make the score 3-1 Cowboys, before getting out of the jam.
In the fifth, Dallas Baptist was able to tack on three more runs in the fifth through a solo home run by third baseman Andrew Benefield, an RBI single by outfielder River Town, and an RBI double hit by second baseman Jackson Glenn.
Beaver’s first baseman Ryan Ober was able to minimize the damage in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to center making the score 6-2. Going into the bottom of the sixth, outfielder Greg Fuchs put Oregon State back into the game with a three run shot to limit Dallas Baptist’s lead to one.
The Beavers were unable to complete their comeback in the last couple of innings, and fell to the Cowboys with a final score of 6-5.
Oregon State will face the loser of TCU and McNeese State tomorrow at 11 a.m. P.T in an elimination game. If they win, they would need to win two more games to make it to the Super Regionals of the tournament due to the double-elimination nature of the tournament.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html