Fans got their first taste of what is coming up for the Oregon State Beavers in the 2021 football season in this year’s spring scrimmage that took place in Corvallis on May 8.
It was a lively event as Reser Stadium allowed up to 6,000 fans into the stadium to watch the Beavers play in person for the first time in 18 months. The last time fans were in attendance for an Oregon State football game at Reser Stadium was when the Beavers defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 16, 2019.
The team split up into three different jersey colors. The defense wore black jerseys, offense wore white jerseys, and the orange jerseys were worn by the two quarterbacks that were playing. Redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan and freshman Sam Vidlak both played at quarterback, switching off for every other possession, and had good possessions behind center. Nolan dropped back to complete a deep touchdown pass on the very first play of the first possession of the scrimmage. Vidlak, meanwhile, threw the ball on a string in his very first possession of the practice, connecting with all of his targets at the receiving spot.
Former starting quarterback, redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia did not get any reps today and was not in pads, as he is still recovering from an injury sustained last season. The other quarterback on the roster, freshman Ben Gulbranson, was not present due to COVID-19 testing and tracing protocols.
Gulbranson, however, was not the only Oregon state player who was not present at the scrimmage. A handful of Oregon State football student-athletes would miss today’s scrimmage due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols, including Jontae Allen, Alex Austin, Zeriah Beason, Silas Bolden, Michael Erhart, Ryan Franke, Addison Gumbs, Joe Jenkins, Malik Kelly, John McCartan, Isaiah Newell, Brian Nithalangsy, and Jordan Whittley.
The main scrimmage ended in a comeback win for the defense, which stopped the offense on downs two straight times after giving up a touchdown on the very first play on the aforementioned Nolan pass.
Additional drills included special teams getting a couple runs in practicing their punt and kickoff returns. Fans got to see some one-on-one work for offensive linemen trying to stop defensive lineman and running backs trying to get past linebackers.
Quite possibly the biggest moment of the afternoon, however, was lineman Isaac Hodgins proposing to his girlfriend Taylor in front of the stadium of fans. Seeing her accept his proposal ended the scrimmage with a bang.
