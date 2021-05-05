The Beavers traveled to Los Angeles this past weekend to take on the UCLA Bruins who are 23-13, 10-8 in conference. Getting this series win would have a big impact for the Oregon State Beavers in the PAC-12 standings.
In game one of the series Oregon State took the initial lead thanks to sophomore infielder Matthew Gretler batting in an RBI single in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the fourth, UCLA's sophomore outfielder Josh Hahn hit an RBI single to center that tied the game.
The Beavers then extended their lead to three runs in the eighth thanks to senior shortstop Andy Armstrong's RBI double and freshman third baseman Garret Forrester's two-run triple to make it 4-1. Armstrong's double extended his hit streak to 10 games, which is his longest this season. Oregon State also had a chance to add to their lead with the bases loaded and no outs, however freshman infielder Justin Boyd flew into a double play and then Gretler struck out swinging to end the inning scoring no runs.
At the top of the ninth with one out, junior infielder Ryan Ober hits an RBI double to right center to add to the Beavers' lead making it 5-1.
Trailing by four in the bottom of the ninth with one out, the Bruins sparked a rally by hitting three straight singles and then scoring four runs to tie the game; one by walk with the bases loaded and then batter junior infielder Jack Filby hit a three-run double to send the game into extra innings.
Oregon State was unable to regain the lead in the top of the tenth as they managed to get just one hit from junior catcher Troy Claunch.
UCLA opened up their half of the tenth by hitting a single to left field and then a walk to put two runners on base with no out. One out later with the bases loaded, Beavers' freshman reliever Jack Washburn gave up a walk-off balk that led the Bruins to victory 6-5 Friday night.
Oregon State's redshirt starter Kevin Abel pitched 4 1/3 innings while striking out eight. He allowed two hits, one run, and six walks. UCLA's senior starter Zach Pettway pitched 6 innings while striking out just one. He allowed four hits, one run, and two walks. Beavers' Washburn was handed the loss to drop to 3-1 on the year. Bruins' freshman reliever Max Rajcic got the win, putting him at a record of 2-1 this year.
Oregon State looked to bounce back Saturday night after losing the opening game. The Bruins' junior infielder Matt McLain scored the first run in the bottom of the fourth by a wild pitch thrown by Beavers freshman starter Cooper Hjerpe with the bases loaded and one out. UCLA scored their second run of the game in the bottom of the eighth with two outs; redshirt senior outfielder Kyle Cuellar hit an RBI single in left field to give them a final score of 2-0 thus winning the series.
The Bruins spoiled the Oregon State offense; junior starting pitcher Sean Mullen, who pitched 5 1/3 innings and got the win, held the Beavers to just three hits and gave up five walks. He also got five strikeouts and with this win he's now 8-1 on the year. Despite not scoring any runs, Oregon State's Hjerpe had a decent start. He pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing three hits, a run, and two walks. He also got nine strikeouts which tied a career-high. Hjerpe got the loss and fell to 2-4 this season.
The Beavers were looking to avoid the sweep as the third and final game of the series took place Sunday afternoon. Oregon State jumped right out the gate scoring the first three runs in the opening inning to take a 3-0 lead. Redshirt junior outfielder Joe Casey hit an RBI single in center field with two outs followed by sophomore outfielder Greg Fuchs hitting an RBI single in right field and then Claunch capped it off with another RBI single in right field.
UCLA responded in the bottom of the first thanks to redshirt sophomore infielder JT Schwartz who hit a two-run home run as they trailed 3-2.
The Beavers then added another run in the top of the third by Fuchs who crushed a pitch over the right field wall for his first career home run. They increased their lead to two runs and led 4-2.
The Bruins responded again in the bottom of the fifth when freshman infielder Kyle Karros hit a solo home run to left field narrowing the deficit to one again trailing 4-3.
Oregon State would then score the final run of the game in the top of the eighth from Claunch who hit an RBI single to right field giving the Beavers a 5-3 victory.
Oregon State sophomore starter Jake Pfennigs pitched five innings and allowed three hits and three runs, only one was earned. His six strikeouts tied a career-high and he did not walk any batters. He got the win to improve to 3-0 on the year.
UCLA junior starter Jesse Bergin pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing seven hits, four runs (one earned), and got three strikeouts. He got the loss and is now 4-3 this season.
After this series loss, Oregon State is now 29-14 overall and 11-7 in conference play while sitting fourth in the PAC-12 standings behind Oregon, Stanford, and Arizona. The Beavers are 8-4 in their last 12 games and still have a chance to win the conference. They’ll look to bounce back from this series loss when they host USC starting Friday, May 7, and after that they face three teams in contention for the conference title. First, they head to Phoenix, Arizona to take on the Sun Devils who are 20-7 at home and 8-4 at home against conference teams. Then, they finish out their final two series against the top two teams in the conference; at home against the conference leading Arizona Wildcats and then on the road to play Stanford to close out the regular season.
