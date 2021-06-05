Oregon State has kept their postseason hopes alive with a 10-5 victory against the McNeese State Cowboys in an elimination game at the Fort Worth Regional.
Freshman left hander Cooper Hjerpe started on the bump for the Beavers while McNeese’s Will Dion started for the Cowboys. Hjerpe was able to go for four and a third innings, allowing three hits, tallying up nine strikeouts, and allowing four runs. Pitchers Jack Washburn and Chase Watkins made appearances out of the bullpen to help the Beavers secure the win.
McNeese found themselves with an early lead in the second inning when Julian Gonzales singled to score one. The Cowboys would then follow up again in the third inning with another RBI single to increase their lead to 2-0.
The Beavers were able to strike back and drive in five runs in the fourth with RBI singles from first baseman Ryan Ober and second baseman Kyle Dernedde. Designated hitter Garrett Forrester drove in three with a double to left center making the score 5-2 Oregon State.
The Cowboys were able to grab three runs throughout the fifth and seventh inning to tie the score at 5 runs each.
The eighth inning is what set the game apart. The Beavers drove in five runs. Garrett Forrester drove in a run, Ober followed up with another RBI, and Dernedde drove in three more runs to increase Oregon State’s lead by five.
Senior closer Jake Mulholland was able to close the door in the ninth inning and keep the Cowboys scoreless.
The Beavers will play the loser of TCU and Dallas Baptist on Sunday, June 6 at 11 a.m. in another elimination game.
