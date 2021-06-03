On May 31, the NCAA announced the regionals for the 2021 Division One Baseball Tournament. Oregon State received an at-large entrance to the Fort Worth Regional as a No. 2 seed.
The Beavers are set to square off for their first game against the No. 3 seed in their regional, the Dallas Baptist Patriots. This game will take place on Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m PT. The other two opposing teams in the regional are the No.1 seed TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 4 seed McNeese State Cowboys who will match up against each other at 4 p.m PT the same day.
Regionals are formatted as a double elimination bracket, with the winner of the four teams moving onto the Super Regionals in which the 16 winners of each Regional will be split into eight different pairings. These pairings will play against each other in a best of three series, to move onto the College World Series in Omaha.
With the bid to a 2021 Regional Oregon State has found themselves with their 20th appearance in a regional in the program’s history, the 14th appearance since 2005, and have extended their streak to four consecutive postseason berths in seasons that were played to the end.
Oregon State was able to finish the season with an overall regular season record of 34-22 and a Pac-12 record of 16-14 that would land them fifth in the conference. The Beavers will be joining the Arizona State Sun Devils, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks, Stanford Cardinal, and Arizona Wildcats as Pac-12 teams representing the conference in the National Tournament. The Pac-12 was able to receive the third most bids to the tournament out of other conferences in the nation, right behind the SEC (9) and the ACC (8).
Game 1: No. 2 Oregon State vs No. 3 Dallas Baptist
The Beaver’s first opponent of the Regional, Dallas Baptist concluded the regular season with a 37-15 overall record in the regular season, while posting an 18-6 record throughout the Missouri Valley Conference. This will be the fifth time in school history that these two programs face off against each other.
The Patriots were able to cap their season with four straight wins in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, earning themselves a conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Although Dallas Baptist doesn’t play in a power five conference, they have become a powerhouse of college baseball. This will be their seventh consecutive season making the postseason and it will be head coach’s Dan Heefner’s 14th season with the team, posting an all time 512-268 record for the program. Seven players that Heefner has coached have been able to make it onto the major leagues.
Even though Dallas Baptist hasn’t faced the same top 25 ranked competition as often as TCU and Oregon State, they did finish the season with a 4-2 record against ranked opponents with wins over Indiana State and Oklahoma.
Some key components to look at in this first game from Dallas Baptist root from the offensive side. The team features three sluggers in Jackson Glenn, Cole Moore, and Jace Grady who have all been able to hit above a 1.000 OPS throughout the season and have accumulated a combined 33 home runs together. As a team, DBU gets on base at a .399 clip and is aggressive on the base paths, stealing 80 total bases throughout the season which ranks 22nd in the nation.
Oregon State will look to counter this through their defense, which ranked fifth in the nation in fielding percentage, and their top of the line pitching staff and bullpen, which ranked eighth in the nation in ERA. The probable starter for the Beavers in game one of the regional is set to be sophomore Kevin Abel, who already has postseason experience back in the 2018 NCAA championship run in which he threw a nine inning complete game shutout against Arkansas. Abel has recorded 106 strikeouts and a 3.42 ERA through 15 appearances in the regular season.
As a complete pitching staff the Beavers sit at a team total of a 3.42 ERA that, led by Abel, Cooper Hjerpe, Will Frisch, Jake Pfennigs, Jack Washburn, and Jake Mulholland. Combined with the sound defense, this will be one of the main key factors to the Beaver’s success in the postseason.
On the offensive side of the game, Oregon State is missing one of their top hitters in sophomore Jacob Melton, due to a shoulder injury that occurred late in the regular season. Aside from that, the Beavers have been hitting the ball well against very strong Pac-12 teams throughout the regular season. Key pieces to the Beaver’s success at the plate will be Kyle Froemke, Wade Meckler, Ryan Ober, and Troy Claunch.
Junior catcher Troy Claunch has found himself into a hot streak at the plate throughout a 17 game hit streak in which he is 28 for 69, batting at a .406 average, with three home runs, and 12 RBI’s. Look for Claunch to continue his hot streak and be the anchor of this Oregon State lineup throughout the regional games.
The winner between Oregon State and Dallas Baptist will go on to face the winner of TCU and McNeese State on Saturday, June 5 at 4 p.m. P.T. While the two losing teams will face off against each other in an elimination game earlier in the day at 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Texas Christian University vs No. 4 McNeese State
TCU enters the Fort Worth Regional as the first seed in their region and the tournament host for the eighth time in the last 12 years. This will be the 15th time in the last 17 NCAA tournaments that TCU has secured themselves a spot in the regionals. They finished the season with a 40-17 overall record and a 17-7 record throughout the BIG 12 Conference.
To cap the regular season, the Horned Frogs were able to win the BIG 12 Conference Tournament and finish as the 15th best team in the nation according to D1BASEBALL.com.
In the last 18 seasons that head coach Jim Schlossnagle has been with TCU, they have posted a 703-344 overall record and have made it to Omaha four straight times from 2014-2017.
What separates TCU from the competition is their ability to get on base as a team and put pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses. They currently sit at 14th in the nation for on base percentage at a .404 rate. Alongside that, the Horned Frogs aren’t just able to put several runners on base throughout a game, they also have been able to steal the fourth most bases in the country with a total of 114.
Expect this team to force tough at bats, run up pitch counts, and be aggressive on the basepaths whenever an opportunity presents itself. As far as hitters go for TCU, some names to look out for in the regional are Taylor Brayden, Zach Humphreys, Phillip Sikes, and Hunter Wolfe. Together, those four are hitting for a .325 average, have 33 home runs, and have driven in 199 RBI’s, which has accounted for 48% of the team’s runs driven in throughout the regular season.
As far as pitching goes for the Horned Frogs, they sit at a 4.11 ERA as a team and allow around 8.4 hits a game. Expect starters, Austin Krob and Russell Smith to take the bump for TCU through their Friday and Saturday games. At the back end of the bullpen, closer Haylen Green will look to continue his success, he currently has a 3.21 ERA and 12 saves in 47.2 innings pitched.
McNeese State on the other hand found themselves finishing the regular season just above .500 at a 32-28 regular season record and 21-18 in the Southland Conference. They earned an automatic bid by winning four straight in their conference championship as the seventh seed.
Even though the Cowboys are coming off of a dominant performance in their conference tournament, they face a tough road ahead in the postseason. As they haven’t played against a top 25 team all season and will now face off against the 15th ranked TCU at their home field. The Cowboys are currently 8-20 on the road, but 4-0 in neutral sites when it comes to their second game against either Dallas Baptist or Oregon State.
The Cowboys have been managed by Head Coach Justin Hill who is now in his eighth season with the team. Before he was brought on in 2014, the Cowboys had seven straight seasons with a losing record, now they have recorded seven straight with a winning record since the coaching change.
A key piece of information to look at in this regional tournament is that the Cowboys are returning fifteen players from their 2019 regional team that lost both of their games by just one run. When it comes to postseason baseball, experience in the biggest moments is an intangible skill and the Cowboys have possession of it.
From an offensive standpoint there are four main sluggers to look out for on this roster. Outfielders Clayton Rasbeary, and Payton Harden, as well as catcher Tre Obregon III, and infielder Nate Fisbeck. The four have combined for an average of .329, made up for close to half of the teams runs driven in, and have also been four of the players with regional experience back in 2019.
The starter that can be expected to go up against powerhouse TCU is sophomore left hander Will Dion. Dion has made 15 starts throughout the season, recorded five complete games, has a 9-4 record, and has an ERA of 2.82. Alongside him, senior lefty Jonathon Ellison is projected to start for the Cowboys in one of the regional games, he has made 13 starts, sits at a 3.06 ERA, and is great at keeping opposing offenses to weak contact.
The winner between TCU and McNeese State will go on to face the winner of Oregon State and Dallas Baptist on Saturday, June 5 at 4 p.m. P.T. While the two losing teams will face off against each other in an elimination game earlier in the day at 10 a.m.
