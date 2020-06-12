Orange Media Network's annual Senior Spotlight features students who were nominated by mentors, teachers, peers and friends as people who have demonstrated leadership, grit, and perseverance during their college careers and in this unprecedented time.
Name: Alex Luther
One time I was challenged at OSU was…
when I campaigned for ASOSU President. In the three weeks of campaigning last February, I was sick and even rolled my ankle while campaigning, landing me in a boot for over a week. Despite the physical hardships and the stresses of campaigning, I am proud of how our ticket presented our goals and platform to the OSU community. I am proud of how I persevered through the difficulties and frequently look back at that time when I am feeling frustrated or am facing obstacles. I believe that the experience gave me the confidence and courage to take on other challenges and find determination through them. The experience also led me to other leadership opportunities, despite losing in the election, including as Panhellenic Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Service and OMN Sports Editor.
The people who helped me get to where I am today are...
my parents, first and foremost. They have been my biggest supporters at every single step of the way throughout my collegiate career. Through every hardship, tough decision, award, or triumph, they have been in my corner. I am incredibly thankful for their love and support, and I would not be who or where I am without them. I am also thankful for the mentors I have had along the way, particularly Zach Lassiter and Leslie Schacht-Drey. Both have been coaches, advisors, and encouragers, even in difficult times, guiding my leadership development over the last several years. Finally, I am thankful for the friends and community I have gained along the way, giving me more smiles and joy than I ever thought possible, making the journey all the more amazing. I am incredibly thankful for my boyfriend, Kobe Nelson, and the support and love he has given me with every adventure I have taken on. I am thankful for my best friend, Ashley Ferns, and her drive that helps me find my own passions. Overall, I am so grateful for the army that has been in my corner at every turn, and every misstep, helping me become who I am today.
After graduation, I am...
returning to OSU as a graduate student in the MBA program to work towards my degree in Marketing. I will be graduating with the degree in June 2021. I am very excited to return to the OSU community and hope to stay involved in my final year with the college I have come to love. I plan on staying involved with my sorority as an alumna and in the community as a volunteer. I can't wait to continue to give back to the community that has given me so much.
