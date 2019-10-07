The Oregon State Beavers Football team defeated the UCLA Bruins with a score of 48-31 on Saturday, Oct. 5, giving Oregon State their second win of the season.
Oregon State secured a 21-0 lead six minutes into the game and maintained the lead throughout the rest of the game. OSU senior quarterback Jake Luton lead the team to their highest point total this season with 48.
Luton ended the game with 312 total yards, as well as five passing touchdowns and one rushing. Luton’s single game record of five passing touchdowns is the highest of his college career and his rushing touchdown was his first since transferring to Oregon State.
With Saturday’s performance, Luton surpassed his total number of touchdowns from last season in five games this year and thrown no interceptions.
OSU junior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins totaled 10 catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Hodgins secured his second consecutive game with 10 receptions on Saturday. His three touchdowns against UCLA puts his total number of touchdown catches on the year at nine.
The Beavers passing attack could continue to produce next week, as the Beavers will be taking on a Utah defense that has one of the best run stopping units in college football. Allowing just 53.8 rushing yards per game, Utah’s rush defense could open the door for Luton and Hodgins to continue connecting on the field.
The Beavers rushing attack has seen success despite starting sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson at limited playing time with an ankle injury. Senior running back Artavis Pierce has taken more reps for the Beavers at running back since Jefferson’s injury.
Since week three, Pierce has run the ball 49 times for a total of 350 yards. He totaled 119 yards on 21 carries and earned one touchdown.
Oregon State’s defense continued to show improvements. In the first possession of the game, the UCLA offense was forced into a turnover on downs after fourth down stop on the rushing attempt from UCLA redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley.
Oregon State ended the game with eight tackles for loss and sacked UCLA redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Burton three times, showing the Beavers’ pressure in the backfield.
The Oregon State defensive continues to show a need to develop as UCLA ended the game with 31 points, their second highest total on the season.
Third down was an area where the Bruins thrived, and has been an area of concern for the Beavers’ defense all season. UCLA converted on 12 of their 19 third down attempts. Consistent third down conversions kept the Bruins within reach of the win until the fourth quarter.
Next Saturday, the Beavers will face the Utah Utes who will come into the game with a top 20 ranking and a 4-1 record. Oregon State showed a lot of growth and development against UCLA, much as they have all season. Next week’s game against Utah will be a test to see how far the team has come this year.
The matchup of OSU and Utah will mark Oregon State’s Homecoming Weekend and will kickoff at 5:00 P.M. in Reser Stadium.
