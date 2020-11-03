Editor's Note: This story is a part of the 2020 Elections Issue. The Baro has put together this issue to inform the Oregon State University and greater Corvallis, Ore. communities about the 2020 Elections. This issue will dispel voting myths and include information on local elections, voting methods and tips, candidate profiles, and more.
Four ballot measures are being voted on by Oregonians this election cycle, and preliminary results show one constitutional amendment and three state statutes are passing.
Measure 107: Passed
This measure amends the state constitution, authorizing the state legislature and local governments to enact laws limiting campaign contributions and expenditures, require disclosure of expenditures, and require all political advertisements to identify their source of funding.
As of approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 79% of voters voted yes, while 21% voted no.
Measure 108: Passed
This measure increases cigarette tax to $3.33 per pack from $1.33 per pack, and imposes taxes on other nicotine products like e-cigarettes and vaping products.
As of approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 67.3% of voters voted yes, while 32.7% voted no.
Measure 109: Passed
This measure legalizes the growing, distribution, and use of psilocybin mushrooms for medical treatment at authorized medical facilities.
As of approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 55.7% of voters voted yes, while 44.3% voted no.
Measure 110: Passed
This measure decriminalizes possession of small amounts of certain types of drugs and establishes a drug addiction treatment program funded in part by the state’s marijuana tax revenue.
As of approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 58.8% of voters voted yes, while 41.2% voted no.
Votes are still being counted for the general election in Oregon with 78% reporting, meaning these are preliminary results.
