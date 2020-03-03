Around noon, first responders handled a situation involving a single injured person in front of Weatherford Hall at Oregon State University at the four-way intersection between SW Jefferson Way and SW 26th Street.
A firetruck, ambulance, OSU public safety and state police were on the scene. Public Safety directed traffic as the Oregon State Police investigated what occurred, and first responders were helping the patient.
Acting Battalion Chief Rob Yencopal was one of the first responders on the scene and was helping care for the patient, who was in stable condition.
“There is only one patient and we are not transporting,” Dentrial said.
An investigation into what occurred is still taking place.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
