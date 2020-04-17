With the 25th pick of the 2020 WNBA draft, the Atlanta Dream have selected Oregon State senior guard Mikayla Pivec on April 17.
The native of Lynnwood, Wash., finished her four-year collegiate career with averages of 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.9% from three.
This year’s WNBA draft was held virtually, with picks being announced by commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing picks from her home in New Jersey.
Oregon had three players selected within the first eight picks of the draft, as Sabrina Ionescu was selected first by the New York Liberty, Satou Sabally going at pick number two to the Dallas Wings, and Ruthy Hebard being selected eighth overall by the Chicago Sky. This brings the total to four Women's Basketball athletes drafted from the state of Oregon in the 2020 draft.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html