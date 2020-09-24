The PAC-12 conference announced on Sept. 24 that they have reversed their decision to postpone all athletic competition until the beginning of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was announced officially by the conference that each university in the PAC-12 will now play a seven-game college football season, which will begin on Nov. 6, 2020 and end with the PAC-12 Championship on Dec. 18, 2020. Additionally, the PAC-12 announced their intentions to resume the women's and men's basketball seasons on Nov. 25, along with the return of Winter sports at an undetermined date.
While the PAC-12 has deemed it safe to resume athletic competition, the final decision still falls to the states and local health officials to decide whether or not universities may participate. Additionally, the conference voted to prohibit attendance to any games, but will revisit the decision on Jan. 1, 2021.
For the time being, and although still limited, PAC-12 football, basketball, and Winter sports are back.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html