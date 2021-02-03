Oregon State University and OSU-Cascades spring Commencement ceremonies will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our sincere hope is that someday in the future, we will be able to invite both 2020 and 2021 graduates back for in-person celebrations in Corvallis and Bend. We cannot commit to when that might be, but we look forward to those events!" said OSU President F. King Alexander and Executive Provost and Vice President Edward Feser in an email Wednesday.
University officials have been continually monitoring the state of COVID-19 in the OSU community and throughout the state of Oregon, and do not believe that a large-scale in-person event will be possible as soon as early June.
"Although virtual, we commit to enable engaging, student-led Commencement events with personal touches that will allow graduating students to be featured if they choose to participate this way," Alexander and Feser said.
The virtual Commencement events are planned for June 12, 2021 for the Corvallis campus, and June 13 for the Cascades campus.
According to the email, "invited graduates include those who completed their degrees in the 2020-2021 academic year (summer term 2020 through spring term 2021), as well as those who will complete their degrees in summer term 2021."
For more information, visit the Corvallis campus and OSU-Cascades 2021 Commencement webpages.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
