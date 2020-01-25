The No. 24 ranked Oregon State Men’s Wrestling team fell to the No. 4 ranked Arizona State Sun Devils on January 17 in Tempe, Ariz. by a score of 26-12. Arizona State won a 6 of the 10 bouts on the night with Oregon State getting four decision wins.
The dual marked the first PAC-12 matchup for both programs. Oregon State ended with a record of 4-2 while being 0-1 in conference. Arizona State’s win gave them a record of record of 9-1 and 1-0 in conference.
At 133 lbs., redshirt junior and No. 15 nationally ranked Devan Turner was one of the four victors for OSU. Turner, after defeating a ranked opponent earlier in the season, went on to defeat another ranked opponent in redshirt senior and No. 17 nationally ranked Josh Kramer of ASU. Turner came back from a one point deficit and beat Kramer by a score of 5-4. Turner now improves to 18 wins and seven losses on the season.
At 141 lbs., redshirt sophomore and No. 29 nationally ranked Grant Willits was able to defeat his opponent in redshirt sophomore Navonte Demison of ASU. Willits was the clear aggressor of the match as he was able to get three takedowns, one escape point and was awarded one extra point for riding time. Willits was able to defeat Demison by a score of 8-2 and now boasts a record of 14 wins and seven losses on the season.
At 149 lbs., OSU redshirt sophomore Lane Stigall defeated ASU redshirt senior Josh Maruca. Although Maruca, a 2017 PAC-12 champ at 149 lbs. was the favored wrestler to win the match, Stigall was able to defeat the former PAC-12 champ by a score of 5-3. Stigall now holds a record of 12 wins and 10 losses on the season.
At 184 lbs., redshirt senior and No. 30 nationally ranked Colt Doyle managed to capture the fourth and final OSU victory by defeating his opponent, redshirt sophomore Austin Clayton, by a score of 9-3. Doyle managed to build an early lead secured a victory for the Beavers. Doyle now improves to 14 wins and seven losses on the season.
The Beavers will travel east where they will take on Campbell University and Predesyterian College in a three-way dual on Jan. 25. After that, the Beavers will return back home to Gill Coliseum where they will take on Wyoming on Jan. 31.
