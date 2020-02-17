Oregon State Women’s Soccer is adding two new assistant coaches, as announced by head coach Matt Kagan on Twitter. The first announcement came on Feb. 7 and was followed with another announcement six days later on Feb. 13.
The tweet from Feb. 7 announced Kevin Legg, who joins OSU after serving as the Director of Youth Programs for Crossfire United. On their website, Crossfire United says it is part of the ECNL, which stands for Elite Clubs National League.
According to the online announcement attached to Kagan’s tweet, Legg has been coaching since 1994 and spent time playing professional indoor soccer.
Geri Siudzinski was announced as a volunteer assistant as part of the Feb. 13 tweet, coming to Corvallis after two seasons as the Coordinator of Soccer Operations at Mississippi State. Siudzinski also spent time as a graduate assistant at Ashland University in Ohio before taking the position at Mississippi State.
Siudzinski played college soccer from 2012 – 2015 at the University of Toledo, where she scored five goals and added 12 assists across 80 career appearances.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html