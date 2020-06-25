Four seasons. Four NCAA Tournament appearances. Two trips to the Sweet Sixteen and one to the Elite Eight. And with their college playing days officially over, a combined 106 wins left standing as their legacy.
Those are a few of the combined accomplishments of the Oregon State Women’s Basketball senior class--a group of players that includes Maddie Washington, Kat Tudor, Janessa Thropay and Mikayla Pivec--that oversaw one of the winningest stretches in the history of the program.
The team wins and tournament appearances tell only half the story of the accomplishments and accolades earned by the graduating class. From appearances on the PAC-12’s All-Conference team, All-Conference honorable mention list and All-Conference academic teams, the Oregon State senior class was succeeding on a team level as well as individually.
With those combined awards and strong team performances through all four years with the Beavers, Pivec, Tudor, Thropay and Washington have all put together an equally impressive list of individual games worth remembering.
From career-highs to historic moments to big performances in even bigger games, the four senior members from the 2019-20 Oregon State Women’s Basketball team all had highlight games worth remembering with their days as Beavers’ student-athletes now at a close.
Kat Tudor
The graduating guard was not given the nickname ‘Tudor the Shooter’ for nothing. Rather, Kat Tudor earned her reputation as a sharpshooter through big game after big game from beyond the arc.
By the end of her career, Tudor had built a resume of high-volume, high-consistency games from the three, earning her the honor of finishing third all-time on Oregon State’s career made three-pointers list, as well as fourth all-time in career three-point percentage.
Looking at some of her more productive games, it is easy to see how Tudor made her name into the record books. Her track record included six for seven from deep in a PAC-12 tournament game against Washington State her senior year and four for six in a win against Santa Clara her junior season. But Tudor’s biggest three-point game came on a 34-point performance against the rival Oregon Ducks.
In a Jan. 18 game against the Ducks from Tudor’s sophomore season in 2018, the guard had one of the most efficient games of her career, on top of the highest-scoring game from any of her four college seasons. And with the game against the seventh-ranked Ducks going to overtime, Oregon State needed every one of Tudor’s 34-points to get ahead.
Playing in front of a home crowd at Gill Coliseum, Tudor got off to a hot start and did not look back, rushing out to five made threes on her five attempts in the first half. In the second, she picked up where she left off, ending the game with seven made threes on 10 attempts and leading all Beavers’ in scoring to an 85-79 win.
While the 34-points were a career-best, the seven made three-pointers tied a career-high for Tudor, while the 45 minutes she played against Oregon were also the most of her career.
Maddie Washington
Some of the biggest games and most dominant performances of Maddie Washington’s career came from her strong ability as a rebounder, but in a junior season PAC-12 game against USC, the guard/forward excelled to the strongest scoring game of her college career.
Not that Washington was slacking in rebounds during the Jan 13, 2019 game against the Trojans. In fact, the guard came away with seven rebounds in the game, which was her third-highest total of the season at the time. But Washington followed up those impressive numbers with an all-around great night in the box score.
Her three assists were tied for a season-high at the time, same with her two blocks. She added a steal onto her game log, which made for an all-around great night for Washington and led to her appearing in 33 minutes of the 40-minute contest, the second-longest appearance of her junior season.
But what really kept Washington on the court against USC that night was the best scoring performance of her career. Not only was she able to put up 19 points in the contest, 16 of which were through field goals, but Washington managed her career scoring night through some of the best efficiency of her college career as well.
Washington had not taken more than seven shots in a game heading into the match against USC, and had broken past 50% on her goals twice before playing the Trojans, but she managed to break both those marks in the game, going eight for 10 on her field goal attempts for what was her highest volume game of the season at that point.
Janessa Thropay
Janessa Thropay was never a high volume ball-stealer in her college career, with the exception of a brief stretch in her junior season, one that nearly broke Oregon State history.
Thropay’s freshman season, she recorded one steal. She then recorded three in her sophomore season and two in her senior year. In 2019, Thropay’s third season with the Beavers, she managed to record eight steals in one game.
The game in question was a Nov. 14 match in Corvallis against the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Lions, and featured a strong defensive showing all around. The Lions were held to 20.3% on their field goal attempts, but more importantly, they were forced into 22 turnovers on the night, which had much to do with Thropay’s effort on defense.
By the first quarter of the game, Thropay was already on an unmatched pace. The forward recorded her first steal three minutes into the game, her second a minute later, and kept the pick-pocketing up all the way to a five-steal first quarter that helped the Beavers rush out to a 26-4 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.
While Thropay could not match the pace of five steals a quarter, she managed two more in second and one more in the third before sitting out for most of the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
All said, Thropay managed eight steals total on Nov. 14, the most of any Oregon State player since the 2012 season and two shy from tying the all-time record currently held by Juli Coleman in 1983.
Mikayla Pivec
With four seasons of PAC-12 award-winning play and three years of starting experience under her belt, Mikayla Pivec has a long list of moments and career-best games to choose from.
Her career-high scoring game to open her senior season against UC Irvine stands out as a highlight. Same for her double-double against Arizona State at home that included a game-winning buzzer-beater, and her 20-point, 12-rebound performance against the Oregon Ducks where she shot nine of 14 on field goals. Pivec sports a list of great games, and among those listed are from her senior season alone.
But maybe above all else for Pivec is another game from her senior year. A 24-point, seven-rebound game against the California Golden Bears, one where Pivec reached a historic mark with her seventh and final rebound of the game.
With 6:38 left in the fourth quarter, Pivec recorded an offensive rebound that gave her 1,000 rebounds in her career, making her the third Beaver to reach that mark and the 25th player in PAC-12 history to clear 1,000 rebounds in a career.
While Pivec was making history with her 1,000th rebound, she was having nearly a career game in points as well, finishing with the second-highest total of her career with 24. She would eventually go on to break the school record for rebounds in a career, ending her college days with 1,030 rebounds, three more than the previous record-holder Ruth Hamblin.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html