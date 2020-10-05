Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, OSU announced Monday morning that a large majority of courses will be taught remotely through the winter term.
"We will continue to use remote delivery to contribute to student wellness and educational success, limit the density of activity on-campus and in the Corvallis community, and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19," according to an all-student email sent Oct. 5 by OSU President F. King Alexander and Edward Feser, provost and executive vice president. "As with fall term, courses offered on-site will primarily be those that have a heavy experiential learning component, such as labs, field courses and some graduate courses."
The announcement to plan to hold classes remotely stands for the Corvallis campus, and the winter term instruction plans for OSU-Cascades will be announced on Oct. 15.
"Winter term tuition and fees will be the same as fall term. Student fees for the academic year will be based upon recommendations from student leaders in Corvallis and at OSU-Cascades," according to the all-student email.
Residence halls will continue to be open in Winter 2021 for those who choose to stay, and students are advised to reach out to University Housing and Dining Services if their on-campus living plans will be changing winter term.
The university will be continually monitoring the COVID-19 conditions on OSU's campuses and communities, and take this into account when planning for spring term 2021.
"Thank you in advance for remaining flexible and adaptable as we continue to prioritize your health, safety and educational success. Thank you for being a resilient and responsible member of Beaver Nation," said Alexander and Feser in their email.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided by university officials.
