An Oregon State University chemical engineering student is currently facing several charges of felony sex crimes that could require him to spend several years in prison if convicted.
Shawntae Laray Harris, 20, was arraigned in the Benton County Circuit Court Monday morning on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Harris pleaded not guilty on all counts and has since posted bail.
According to Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko, the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 26, 2018. Harris was arrested by Corvallis Police on Sunday, Feb. 23, according to police records. No information was given as to where the arrest took place.
In an email to the Barometer, Harris said that he has been advised not to comment on his legal matters, and he is claiming innocence on all charges. Attorney Mike Flinn, who is representing Harris in the case, has not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.
Three of the charges in the case are Measure 11 offenses. If convicted of the first-degree rape and sodomy charges, Harris will face a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years and four months in prison.
The first-degree sexual abuse charge also has a mandatory minimum sentence of six years and three months in prison. Prisoners convicted of Measure 11 offenses can also not be paroled prior to their minimum sentence or released early for good behavior.
Harris’ next appearance in court is scheduled for March 5 before Judge Locke Williams.
