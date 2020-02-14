The Daily Barometer did a survey for student athletes to vote for each other for different Valentine’s Day categories, including one that had nominees for who should stop talking and start dating in 2013.
Two student-athletes, Katelyn Ohlrich and Brian Engdahl, started dating as a result of being nominated as a couple who should stop talking and start dating and are now engaged.
To honor their story, the Daily Barometer has again done the student-athlete survey for Valentine's Day. The results are based on over 50 nominations from student-athletes about their peers.
CUTEST COUPLE
FIRST: Isis Lowery (Gymnastics) and Andrzej Hughes-Murray (Football)
SECOND: McKenzie Weinert (Women's Soccer) and Joe Hafferty (Men's Soccer)
THIRD: Kaillen Fried (Women's Soccer) and Tristan Gebbia (Football)
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
Chance Burden (Softball) and Alex McGarry (Baseball)
Callan Jackman (Women's Rowing) and Alex Carlton (Men's Rowing)
SHOULD STOP TALKING AND START DATING
FIRST: Maddie Tetz (Women's Soccer) and Jeffrey Nelson (Football)
SECOND: Nya Buckner (Volleyball) and Jaden Robinson (Football)
TIED FOR THIRD:
Jasmine Simmons (Women's Basketball) and Evan Munn (Men's Soccer)
Izzy Owen (Softball) and Rweha Munyagi Jr. (Football)
Aleah Goodman (Women's Basketball) and Rweha Munyagi Jr. (Football)
Kat Tudor (Women's Basketball) and Jake Luton (Football)
Maela Lazaro (Gymnastics) and Ethan Thompson (Men's Basketball)
SHOULD BE TOGETHER BUT DON'T REALIZE IT
TIED FOR FIRST:
Chloe Brown (Volleyball) and Ethan Thompson (Men's Basketball)
Maddie Tetz (Women's Soccer) and Jeffrey Nelson (Football)
Lexi Reed (Cross Country) and Joel Walker (Men's Soccer)
TIED FOR SECOND:
Chayse Gomez (Women's Golf) and Daniel McClung (Wrestling)
Izzy Owen (Softball) and Joe Casey (Baseball)
Madison Ellsworth (Women's Soccer) and Alfred Hollins (Men's Basketball)
BEST RELATIONSHIP MATERIAL
TIED FOR FIRST:
Nya Buckner (Volleyball)
Joel Walker (Men's Soccer)
TIED FOR SECOND:
Maddie Fuhrman (Cross Country)
Madison Ellsworth (Women's Soccer)
Jeffrey Nelson (Football)
Luke Loecher (Football)
Riley Gurr (Wrestling)
MOST LIKELY TO PLAN THE BEST DATE
TIED FOR FIRST:
Fallon Molnar (Softball)
Moku Watson (Football)
TIED FOR SECOND:
Audrey Lookner (Cross Country)
Joel Walker (Men's Soccer)
HAS THE BEST SMILE
FIRST: Alfred Hollins (Men's Basketball)
SECOND: Lexi Reed (Cross Country)
HAS THE BEST DATING APP PROFILE
FIRST: Fallon Molnar (Softball)
SECOND: Mylene Gorzynksi (Women's Soccer)
TIED FOR THIRD:
Batya Beard (Cross Country)
Kat Tudor (Women's Basketball)
MOST LIKELY TO GET MARRIED IN THEIR UNIFORM
FIRST: Bridgette Skiba (Women's Soccer)
SECOND: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Football)
TIED FOR THIRD:
Jeffrey Nelson (Football)
Moku Watson (Football)
Riley Gurr (Wrestling)
Tres Tinkle (Men's Basketball)
