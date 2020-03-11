Clarification: Finals and courses will be conducted remotely where possible.
All winter term Oregon State University finals will be conducted online, and spring term classes will be conducted remotely starting March 30, and while the duration is unknown, plans for the rest of the term will be reevaluated by April 10, according to reporting by The Oregonian.
Classes will be in-person for the remainder of this week.
This is in an attempt to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.
Gatherings of over 50 people will be canceled, and attendance at sporting events will be limited.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
