Oregon State University officials announced Thursday that masks will be required in all indoor public spaces on campus, effective immediately, due to rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases across the state of Oregon.
OSU Coronavirus Response Coordinator and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Dan Larson sent an email to all students and staff regarding the update to the university's face covering policies.
According to the email, "For purposes of this face covering requirement, “public indoor settings” at OSU include indoor environments in university-owned or controlled property or in which OSU activities are held, and which are open to the public. Examples include classrooms, dining centers (except while seated to consume food/drink), recreation centers, indoor sports venues, conference and event centers and spaces, service centers, front desks, and offices with frequent engagement with OSU community members or the public."
University officials will be reviewing the face covering policy weekly, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
"We understand this face covering requirement may be unsettling to those who are weary of public health measures and constantly worry about their health and that of others within their families and community," Larson said. "The university’s primary goal remains the health and safety of our university community and the communities in which we operate. Continued vigilance is critical as we plan for a return in the fall to a more typical on-site experience, and a potential relaxation of the face covering requirement, if conditions allow."
More information can be found on OSU's COVID-19 Safety & Success website.
