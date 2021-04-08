Oregon State University is offering additional mental health resources and support to students through Counseling and Psychological Services following news of the death of an OSU student this week.
Further details have not been disclosed at this time due to the wishes of the student’s family.
“I’m deeply saddened to share that on April 5 we lost a member of the Oregon State community when a current student died on the south side of campus,” Stephen Jenkins, associate vice-provost for Student Affairs and executive director of University Housing & Dining Services said in an email to residents of Halsell Hall, Finley Hall and the International Living-Learning Center. “As a community, we mourn this loss and send our deepest condolences to friends, family and loved ones.”
The university confirmed that their death “was not a case of foul play,” and this student was not currently an on-campus resident.
“OSU is reaching out to those grieving or who have been impacted by this death occurring on campus and connecting them with resources for healing and support,” Jenkins said. “If you or someone you know are feeling the impacts of this loss or if news of this incident is activating to you, please reach out for support from trusted family and friends. Additional support is available 24/7 by contacting CAPS at 541-737-2131, by texting OREGON to 741-741 or contacting the Department of Public Safety at 541-737-3010.”
