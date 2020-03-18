All Oregon State University classes will be delivered via remote instruction for all of spring term 2020, according to an email sent out by the school.
The email also states that students who were going to graduate this spring but are now unable to, due to changes in eduational delivery, will receive a scholarship to cover the cost of tuition needed to complete their degree in a future term.
Additionally, students living on campus may end their housing contract wiht no penalty and will be refunded their housing fees on a prorated basis.
Most OSU Corvallis campus buildings will stay open.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
