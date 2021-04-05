Oregon State University’s Holocaust Memorial Program will hold its 35th annual Holocaust Memorial Week in honor of survivors this week.
The events began on April 5 and will continue until April 8 via Zoom.
All members of the public are invited to attend these Zoom events. Events include talks, plays, presentations, panel discussions and a concert by OSU’s choir.
Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan opened the week Monday with a talk on her experiences during the Holocaust. Classically-trained actor Roger Grunwald will present his play The Mitzvah Project on Tuesday at 7 p.m PST. and Jennifer Evansa, professor of History at Carleton University (Ottawa), will present a talk on how platforms such as Facebook discuss the Holocaust on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, OSU choirs led by Director Steven M. Zielke will sing of the Holocaust and healing, broadcasting via Youtube Premier at noon. A panel discussion will be the final event of the week Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required for each individual event.
More information and links to register for each event can be found on the OSU Holocaust Memorial Program website.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html