Oregon State University is hoping for the best and planning for the worst, according to an announcement stating its intent to launch a phased reopening of its campuses, including the Corvallis, Ore. campus, beginning as soon as late May.
An all-student email from OSU President Ed Ray, sent Friday, states although reopening remains dependent on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university hopes to start opening campus locations and facilities back up as early as late May or early June. This would be followed by employees returning to working on campus in a phased manner, and then restarting on-campus education at the end of summer term.
This schedule is dependent on many factors, however, and according to the email, OSU is also developing plans for different schedules.
This does not mean a return to normal, however, as social distancing measures would still be in place, and the school remains poised to crack back down if local cases begin to rise again or if healthcare providers become overwhelmed.
Phased reopening plans are also being developed for research, Extension and outreach programs specifically.
According to the email, a more detailed reopening plan will be made public next week.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
