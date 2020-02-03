On Thursday, Jan. 30, Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced that head gymnastics coach Tanya Chaplin will take an indefinite leave of absence. This announcement came days before the No. 25 Beavers faced off against the Stanford Cardinal at Gill Coliseum on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.
Chaplin, although sad that she has to leave her team and her passion, knows that the team will be in good hands during her absence.
“It is difficult to step away for a period of time, but it is the best way to continue what I love to do in the future, and that is coaching,” Chaplin said in a public statment. “I’d like to thank Scott Barnes, Marianne Vydra, my team and staff for their support throughout this process. I know the program is in good hands while I focus my energy on healing. I look forward to supporting this team, along with Beaver Nation, in every way I can while I’m away. Go Beavs!”
Barnes expressed his concern for Chaplin and also mentioned that he is confident in the gymnastics team’s performance during Chaplin’s absence.
“The entire OSU administration is here to support Coach Tanya Chaplin. I’m confident the team will contribute to thrive while representing Tanya in her absence, and we look forward to her returning to the team in the near future,” Barnes said.
Taking Chaplin’s head coach position will be associate head coach and husband Michael Chaplin, who lead the team last weekend against Arizona.
