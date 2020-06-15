The Oregon State University Foundation has raised over $150 Million “for scholarships, fellowships, student experience funds and other student success programs to support students,” according to a press release on the foundation’s website.
“Four years ago, I announced that the university would make student success a top priority and achieve new horizons of inclusive student success and excellence for all students,” President Ed Ray said in a campus-wide email. “We committed to increase first-year retention rates and graduation rates and expand student experiential learning and other programs to help all students reach their full potential in the classroom, in the community and in life after graduation.”
The fund was raised by over 23,000 donors, the foundation said on its website.
Along with the press release, Oregon State University released a video to its youtube channel, narrated by Ray.
The funding will allow 475 new scholarship and fellowship funds. These funds will be used for both support and merit-based scholarships and emergency assistance.
Steve Clark, vice president of University Relations and Marketing said donors make a big impact on the lives of OSU students.
“Some funds are released annually to provide for scholarships, or released each year to fund a specific academic program, such as grants for study abroad or other experiential learning opportunities for students,” Clark said in an email. “[These funds] provide funding for the Human Services Resource Center to assist with student needs such as food supplies or loaner laptops and textbooks. Some funds may be provided at once to establish a program.”
