Former Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton will be packing his bags and making the move east to sunny Florida, as the former Beaver will now be playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Luton was the tenth pick in the sixth round, making him the 189th pick overall of the 2020 NFL draft.
Before drafting Luton, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted nine other players. Cornerback CJ Henderson of Florida and linebacker K’lavon Chaisson of LSU were drafted in the first round. Wide Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. of Colorado was drafted in the second round. Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton of Ohio State was selected in the third round. Ben Bartch of St. John’s University of Minnesota, Josiah Scott of Michigan State and Shaquillle Quarterman of University of Miami Florida were all selected in the fourth round. Daniel Thomas of Auburn and Collin Johnson of Texas were selected in the fifth round.
Luton started in 11 games during his senior season at Oregon State, completing 62% of his passes and 28 touchdowns with only allowing 3 interceptions.
Luton will now be calling Jacksonville his home and will now be coached under Doug Marrone.
