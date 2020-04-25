Former Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins will be making the move from Corvallis to Buffalo, New York as he will now be playing for the Buffalo Bills in the next NFL season.
Hodgins was the 28th pick in the 6th round, making him the 207th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Before Hodgins, the Bills had five former picks. Defensive end A.J Epenesa from Iowa was selected in the second round. Running back Zack Moss out of the Utah was selected in the third round. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis from the University of Central Florida was selected in the fourth round. Quarterback Jake Fromm from Georgia was selected in the fifth round. Kicker Tyler Bass out of Georgia Southern was selected in the sixth round.
Hodgins started 11 out of 12 games for the Beavers in the 2019 season, scoring 13 touchdowns and catching 86 passes for a total of 1,171 yards.
This is also not the first Hodgins to play in the NFL. James Hodgins, Isaiah Hodgins father, played eight years in the NFL as a full back for the St. Louis Rams back in 1999.
Hodgins will now call Buffalo his new home and will be coached under Sean Mcdermott.
