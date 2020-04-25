Former Oregon State offensive tackle Blake Brandel will be making the move to Minnesota, as he was drafted to the Minnesota Vikings.
Brandel was the 24th pick in the 6th round, making him the 203rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Before Brandel, the Minessota Vikings had nine other picks. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson of LSU and cornerback Jeff Gladney of TCU were both selected in the first round. Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland of Boise State was selected in the second round. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler of Mississippi State was selected in the third round. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum of University of South Carolina, defensive end James Lynch of Baylor and linebacker Troy Dye of Oregon were all selected in the fourth round. Cornerback Harrison Hand of Temple and wide receiver K.J. Osborn of Miami were selected in the fifth round.
Brandel started in all 48 games during his four years at Oregon State, which is the third longest consecutive start streak in school history. Brandel was also second-team All-PAC-12 this past season.
Brandel will now be calling Minnesota his new home and will be coached by Mike Zimmer.
