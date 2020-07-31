With the start of the college football season being less than a month away, colleges from across the country will be juggling new incoming players, as well as players who have transferred from other colleges and universities.
Oregon State is no exception this season. Along with losing a handful of players to graduation and the NFL Draft, the Beavers have also added 20 commits who are set to play for the 2020-2021 football season.
On the offensive end, one notable incoming player is running back Isaiah Newell from Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek, California. Newell was rated three stars by both 247Sports and Rivals after rushing for 2,097 yards and 28 touchdowns for his high school career.
Coming in along with Newell on the offensive side is quarterback Ben Gulbranson from Newbury Park High School in Newbury Park, California. Also rated three stars by 247Sports and Rivals, Gulbranson completed 182 passes for 2,814 yards and 29 touchdowns during his senior season. Gulbranson also ran the ball 75 times for 248 yards and six touchdowns.
A final big-name on the Oregon State offensive recruiting class is wide receiver Zeriah Beason from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. Beason was ranked among the top 100 players in the state of Texas, in part for catching 24 passes for 270 yards during his high school junior season. Beason also helped lead Duncanville to the 2019 Texas 6A Division 1 State Championship Game.
On the defensive side, a notable newcomer is inside linebacker John Miller from Tualatin High School in Tualatin, Oregon. Miller was ranked as the fifth-ranked player in the state by 247Sports and posted 118 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks as a senior. Miller also caught 35 catches for 790 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Also coming into the program as a newcomer is defensive back Alton Julian, playing for the Beavers after spending a season at the junior college level at the College of San Mateo.
While at San Mateo, Julian was ranked as the nation’s eighth-ranked junior college cornerback, and recorded nine tackles as a freshman and pulling in one interception.
Another newcomer playing for the Beavers is defensive back Johnathan Riley, coming to Corvallis after spending one season at Kilgore College in Texas. There, Riley had 34 tackles, two interceptions with an additional two pass breakups.
Oregon State will also have some transfers from the FBS level this season, coming in from universities around the country. One of those transfers is wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, a junior who spent his first two seasons playing for the Florida State University Seminoles.
At Florida State, Harrison appeared in 24 games, catching 37 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison also totaled 174 yards on kickoff returns and 33 rush yards for six carries.
Joining Harrison on the Beavers is wide receiver Trey Lowe, transferring after spending a season playing for the University of Washington Huskies. Lowe played two games as a true freshman in 2018, and played in the 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game and the Rose Bowl. Lastly, defensive tackle Joe Quillin will be playing for the Beavers, after transferring from the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
On top of those new players and transfers coming to Oregon State in 2020, there are several other football players that have already committed to play for the Beavers for the 2021 season. One of those players is Sam Vidlak, a quarterback from Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass, Oregon. Vidlak chose Oregon State over Montana, Northern Arizona, and Yale.
Another player already committed to Oregon State is All-Pro Back Damir Collins, the third-ranked prospect in the state of Oregon from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon. Collins has played both on the offensive side as a running back, and on the defensive side as a cornerback, and helped Portland Jefferson high school to a 6-4 record and an Oregon 6A first-round-playoff appearance. Collins chose the Beavers over Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado and California, Berkeley.
Easton Mascarenas has also committed to the program, set to join the Beavers in 2021 along Vidlak and Collins. Ranked as the nation’s 12th-best inside linebacker recruit by 247Sports, Mascarenas chose to commit to Oregon State over offers from Arizona, Boise State and Colorado.
Lastly, J.T. Byrne recently committed to playing for Oregon State for the 2021 season. Byrne, who is ranked as the No. 39 tight end nationally in the 2021 class and the No. 4 tight end in the state of California, caught 48 passes for 636 yards and five touchdowns. Byrne chose Oregon State over several Ivy League schools as well as San Diego State, San Jose State, UC Davis, and Utah State.
With the combination of the new recruits coming to Corvallis, football players still committing to Oregon State, veteran football players returning to Beaver Nation, and seniors in high school already committed to play for the Beavers, Head Football Coach Jonathan Smith will have plenty of talent and depth on his team for the next few years. Having so much talent and depth is arguably one of the best problems a football coach can have.
